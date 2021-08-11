Sonic & Tales Are Coming To Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is getting a pair of special guests added to the game as Sonic The Hedgehog and Tails join the roster. Its a fun little crossover as SEGA is continuing with their celebrations of the Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary by adding two of their iconic characters into the game for a bit of a guest spot. Both of them will be able to roll around in their own little plastic balls and take part in the game much like the rest of the monkeys do, however, it doesn't look like you'll be getting any special speeds to abilities out of it. Here's a little more info on the crossover.

The Blue Blur and his two-tailed sidekick will be free and unlockable through normal gameplay on all platforms on October 5, 2021. This special birthday collaboration celebrates the respective 20th and 30th Anniversaries of Super Monkey Ball and Sonic The Hedgehog, with Sonic and Tails joining the monkey gang sporting classic character models that honor their historic legacy. Both characters will be playable in all 300+ levels and collect rings in lieu of bananas as they speed through the wondrous worlds of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. Sonic and Tails join an all-star cast in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania that includes Beat from Jet Set Radio along with additional yet-to-be-revealed guest stars.

The big thing that got our attention is that it appears they're planning to bring in more guest stars into the mix. If they were doing more Sonic characters, they would have shown them off here. Could we be seeing some of the Virtua Fighter cast make their way into the game? Or maybe Wonder Boy? Death Added? Or how about a visit from Ecco The Dolphin? Who knows! But until we're given a better idea, enjoy the trailer for the latest additions.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | Sonic & Tails Join the Gang (https://youtu.be/OnuNYBo9A6c)