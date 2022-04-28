Sonic The Hedgehog Makes His Way To KartRider Rush+

SEGA and Nexon have come together for a brand new collaboration as they're bringing Sonic The Hedgehog to KartRider Rush+. As you might suspect, it's all part of the latest push to have Sonic appear in every game and franchise known to man to help promote the latest film. But it's not just Sonic who is getting added to the game for this event, no no no! You'll be able to play multiple characters from the franchise including Shadow, Tails, and Knuckles. Sonic is the only one that is in the game absolutely free to play and will be around for a short period of time for you to collect as a permanent addition to the roster.

The others are all part of special packs that you can buy in the game, such as the Red Star Ring Pack. That is, if you really want to plunk down cash to have these characters in the game. Which, we have to say, is a little depressing when you go into the game and see that they're selling packs at prices between $8-17. Feels a bit like Nexon knows that they have something awesome to market and want to take advantage of it by any means necessary. Here's more info on how you can get Sonic.

KartRider's very own Dao and Bazzi are pairing up with the fastest hedgehog in the universe, Sonic, in a race to collect all the shards! Once collected, shards can then be exchanged for exclusive in-game items. By completing daily quests in brand new Sonic-themed events, racers can also earn a temporary Sonic character kart or a permanent Sonic character kart that will remain as a selectable racer indefinitely! The KartRider Rush+ X Sonic the Hedgehog limited time event is running now through to June 30th. Don't get left in the dust!