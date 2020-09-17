Sony Finally Reveals The PS5 Release Date & Pricing

Finally, after Xbox decided to bite the bullet and go first last week, Sony gave us price points and a release date for the PS5. To be very honest here, the entire PS5 Showcase today was one long trailer for the console with the end gaming being the only thing we really wanted to know. In fact, a lot of what was shown off today was stuff we already knew about or had already seen at the last PlayStation livestream. And while it was nice getting some content to check out and write about today, really, all we wanted to know was a price and when we could pick the thing up.

Now we finally have that info, as you can see from the image below, the standard PS5 will run you $500, same as the Xbox Series X will run you in case you're trying to decide which to purchase. Meanwhile, their Digital Edition will run you $400, an extra $100 from the Xbox Series S. However, we have yet to find out if that means the games on the PS5DE will run games as just a good a quality as the standard version, as issues have come up about the SXS performance recently. Until we hear otherwise, we're going to assume there are no issues with the Digital Edition for now.

If you're a hardcore gamer who is buying both of these systems because that's all you're putting your money into, then this holiday season is fine for you. For the rest who aren't and can't afford to drop $1k on two new consoles, this now presents a problem as people will have to choose sides on which one is more important to them to have in their home. Right now, until we can actually PLAY with the hardware, it feels like Xbox has a lead on tech but Sony has the lead on content. We'll see how that shapes up in the next two months.