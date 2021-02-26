Sony Rolls Out Some New Content For The March State Of Play

Sony rolled out their latest State Of Play livestream for March 2021 today, and with it came some new content, but some of the same. The big takeaways from this afternoon's event included seeing the extended trailer for Returnal, which is a sci-fi third-person psychological horror title set to come out at the end of April as an exclusive to the consoles. We got a better look at Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach as we see how this new take on the franchise will play out with you running through a massive pizza place trying to escape the experiments within. They showed off a new game in SIFU, which is a brand new kung-fu adventure game. We also got a better look at Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, which only got a little bit of a preview over the Summer of 2020 and not much else since the PS5 hadn't come out yet. The biggest announcement, however, was as the end as Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting some additional content called Intergrade, in which Yuffie gets her own solo storyline with some new characters as it apparently takes place between the time Cloud vanishes from Avalance for a bit all the way up to a particular moment in the first part of the game.

While all of that was cool to see, State Of Play also touched on stuff we already knew about from previous announcements or releases. Like Crash Bandicoot 4 coming to PS5 with some special content, Knockout City which was revealed last week, and Oddworld Soulstorm which basically had the same info as some of the game's previous reveals on their own. You can check out the entire video below showing off all the games they talked about.