Sony's Latest State Of Play Shows Off More Of Hogwarts Legacy

Despite J.K. Rowling being the center of social media controversy right now, Sony decided to dedicate an entire State Of Play to Hogwarts Legacy today. The game has kinda been shrouded in mystery for a while as WB Games (publishing it under Portkey Games) and Avalanche Software have only released bits and pieces. In fact, the biggest news story to come out about the game prior to this was the studio announcing that yes, transgender characters will be in the game, as a way to combat the said controversy above. The video, which you can check out down at the bottom, goes over everything you'll be able to do at the school as you experience it at a much earlier period than the one of Potter's tenure. They also chat with the crew behind th game of what they did to bring this particular era of Hogwarts to life. The game is set to be released sometime this year, but no release date was confirmed.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character's abilities as they master powerful spells, hone combat skills and select companions to help them face off against deadly enemies. Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.

Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.