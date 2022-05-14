Soulstice Announced For Release This Fall On PC & Consoles

Modus Games revealed this week they'll be releasing their upcoming action-adventure title Soulstice this fall onto PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Developed by Reply Game Studios, the game has officially gone up for pre-order as players can choose between a standard edition as well as a Deluxe Edition. Those looking to get the latter will be getting a few bonuses including an extensive digital artbook, the digital soundtrack, and the Ashen Blade Item Pack. That last one is filled with several powerful consumables and currency, which you'll be able to equip on Briar and Lute with valuable resources. You can check out an extended look at the game in the latest video down below as the game is currently slated to come out on September 30th, 2022.

The balance of the Holy Kingdom of Keidas is compromised when powerful, feral creatures known as "Wraiths" invade from the other side of the Veil, threatening to consume the living. Wraiths corrupt their victims and can even possess their bodies, turning into unstoppable monsters that prey upon the common folk. The "Chimeras", hybrid warriors born of the union of two souls, are the only ones who can protect humankind. Briar and Lute are two sisters who have been reborn as a Chimera. The transformation has granted Briar superhuman strength and resilience, while Lute, who was sacrificed in order to bind her soul to her sister's, has become a ghost with mystical powers.

Voiced by Stefanie Joosten (Metal Gear Solid 5), Briar and Lute are sent on a mission to reclaim a city in ruins that has been ravaged by the Wraiths, only to discover that the Order they belong to has a far more complex plan in mind. Explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies and breathtaking boss fights.