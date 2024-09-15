Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Magic Pockets, Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening Releases New Teaser Trailer

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening has released a new teaser trailer and info, as the game is aiming for release in 2025

Article Summary New teaser trailer for Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening reveals a 2025 game release date.

Play as Cobra, the space pirate, in an action platformer adapted from Buichi Terasawa's manga.

Exploration, gadgets, and combat are key as you face off against enemies across exotic planets.

Features faithful adaptation, thrilling SF world, multiplayer modes, and iconic weapons.

Indie game developer Magic Pockets and publisher Microids released a new teaser trailer for their latest game, Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is based on the manga Cobra created by Buichi Terasawa, as they have created their own unique game that explores one of the biggest arcs in the history of the franchise: Captain Nelson's treasure. Enjoy the teaser as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

Play as Cobra, the space pirate, in an action platformer adapted from the famous anime series. Along with Lady Armaroid, your loyal partner, and equipped with your iconic Psychogun, you must solve a mysterious threat hanging over the entire universe. Travel from planet to planet to save three enigmatic sisters, whose fate is tied up with a fabulous treasure sought by the Pirate Guild. You will need to shrewdly use Cobra's weapons and gadgets to defeat your enemies and complete the levels filled with obstacles and traps, which will be no pushover for our space rogue.

A Faithful Adaptation: Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening is the first video-game adaptation of Cobra on modern platforms. It covers the first 12 episodes of the famous anime series, remaining true to its spirit with the moments of bravery and humor that made it so special.

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening is the first video-game adaptation of Cobra on modern platforms. It covers the first 12 episodes of the famous anime series, remaining true to its spirit with the moments of bravery and humor that made it so special. A Thrilling SF World: Immerse yourself in this amazing SF-Space Opera world as you embark on your adventure as a fearsome, charismatic hero. Over the course of this epic journey, you will cross paths with colorful characters like the Royal Sisters and the terrifying Crystal Bowie – Cobra's nemesis.

An Action Platformer Crossover: Visit a multitude of exotic planets across levels filled with traps that will test your skills to the limit. With Cobra's superhuman abilities, you will need to relentlessly run, jump, and climb, and make sure you use all the means at your disposal to take out your enemies.

Equipped To The Nines: Master Cobra's iconic weapons, such as the awesome Psychogun and the Colt Python 77, to destroy the opponents on your heels, as well as his famous gadgets like the cigar and the grappling hook. You will need all of your arsenal to defeat the powerful bosses standing in your way.

Solo & Multiplayer Modes: Explore story mode by choosing from the three difficulty levels, allowing veterans of the genre to take on a challenge worthy of their skills, while those who simply want to enjoy the story can play without major obstacles. You can also try to escape your enemies in a 2-player co-op mode.

