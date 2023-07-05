Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mitzi Games, Space Cats Tactics

Space Cats Tactics To Be Released Via Steam On July 24th

Get ready to do battle in space as cats when Space Cats Tactics officially comes out on PC via Steam in a couple of weeks.

Indie game developer and publisher Mitzi Games revealed this morning that Space Cats Tactics is finally being released on July 24th. The game has been in the works for a few years now, the bulk of it during the pandemic when they were trying to get funded on Kickstarter and having people try out a free demo. But now the team is ready to release the full version of the game in just a couple of weeks, complete with all new content you may not have experienced before. We got the latest trailer for you to check out before the game drops.

You are Captain Mitz, a hybrid of cat and man, a member of a species created by humans to be their slave warriors. Eventually, the cats turned against their creators for their freedom and forced them to sign a treaty and liberate the whole catkind. Still despised and feared; they do the jobs no one wants… but they're still great warriors and space pilots. Your adventure begins when Captain Mitzi is hired to smuggle a certain ship, the Curiosity, to a remote corner of the galaxy… With the government spaceships hot on your heels, your mission will take you to the most remote corners of deep space, facing what looks like insurmountable odds. It will be up to you if you try to be diplomatic or shoot your way out of problems if you become a righteous hero or a vengeful pirate in Space Cats Tactics.

Fight nerve-wracking space battles in turn-based tactical combat. Your ship and crew will be outnumbered and outgunned – you'll have to be smarter than your enemies to beat them!

Your ship and crew will be outnumbered and outgunned – you'll have to be smarter than your enemies to beat them! React to dynamic conditions in every battle: Parts of your ship catching fire, clouds of flammable cosmic gas standing in your way, blowing asteroids up to mine resources… No two battles will be alike, and you'll need to be creative to adapt to every situation!

Parts of your ship catching fire, clouds of flammable cosmic gas standing in your way, blowing asteroids up to mine resources… No two battles will be alike, and you'll need to be creative to adapt to every situation! Deep combat system: Put your tactical skills to the test in grid-based battle maps. Choose how to spend your Action Points between many different kinds of weapons and attacks, special abilities, and consumables.

Put your tactical skills to the test in grid-based battle maps. Choose how to spend your Action Points between many different kinds of weapons and attacks, special abilities, and consumables. Manage your cat crew: Send your crew of space cats to different special rooms in your spaceship, activating different abilities that allow you to adapt to different tactical situations. A cat in the right place can make the difference between victory and defeat!

Send your crew of space cats to different special rooms in your spaceship, activating different abilities that allow you to adapt to different tactical situations. A cat in the right place can make the difference between victory and defeat! Two strategic layers: Zoom in and out of the spaceship in real time, switching between the space combat layer and the management.

Zoom in and out of the spaceship in real time, switching between the space combat layer and the management. Customize your ship: By buying new rooms and upgrading them to gain new abilities. Adapt it to your playstyle or experiment with different configurations so every playthrough is unique!

By buying new rooms and upgrading them to gain new abilities. Adapt it to your playstyle or experiment with different configurations so every playthrough is unique! Explore deep space: Marvel at the wonders of deep space flying through clouds of gas, mining asteroids for resources you can sell, helping ships in trouble, or boarding derelicts in random NPC encounters.

Marvel at the wonders of deep space flying through clouds of gas, mining asteroids for resources you can sell, helping ships in trouble, or boarding derelicts in random NPC encounters. Dive into a thrilling space opera story: An epic tale of just heroes, charming rogues, and evil villains, full of witty dialogues and choices where every encounter has different outcomes for you to write your own story.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!