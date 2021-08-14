Space Invaders Invincible Collection Comes To Switch Next Week

Taito and ININ Games announced this week that they will be releasing Space Invaders Invincible Collection on Nintendo Switch on August 17th. This is meant to be an all-in-one collection of the best Space Invaders games created since the first one clear back in 1978. Keep in mind, it's not every single game that was ever made under the brand, but it does cover a lot of territory of classic and tentpole titles. Along with the regular version, the company is releasing three premium limited editions exclusively through Strictly Limited Games. The three versions include the Limited Edition, which comes individually numbered on each box and includes a pin. The Collector's Edition adds an Arcade PCB Box, two soundtrack CDs, an official book, acrylic artcards, and more. The Ultra Collector's Edition has all that and comes with a commemorative coin, an invader standee, and the Space Invaders Invincible board game.

The Space Invaders brand is iconic in the video game history since the successful times in the game arcades. Until today, people know the invaders not only from the ever growing video game series but also as a part of pop culture. To celebrate this icon in gaming history, fans of the brand can now get 11 masterpieces from the arcade expert Taito in one great collection, featuring awesome games from 1978 to 2018. Space Invaders Invincible Collection must be one of the most comprehensive bundles yet to be released of this iconic title, one not to be missed.

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – b/w

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – colour

Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)

Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)

Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)

Super Space Invaders '91 (1990, Arcade)

Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)

Space Invaders Extreme (2018)

Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018)

Also included as additional download: Arkanoid vs Space Invaders (2016)

