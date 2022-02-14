Space Punks Receives New Update With Fixes & New Content

Developer Flying Wild Hog revealed last week that their free-to-play game Space Punks has released a new content update for the game. The update is the fourth since the game was released, which they are calling "The Core One" and will include a number of upgrades and fixes to the game, along with some additional content. We have the rundown of the major points for you below, but you can check out the complete patch notes at the link above.

Restarting Mining Facility – Mission Overhaul

Mines are supposed to be mined. The clue's in the name. But this mine isn't being mined, and that's a problem. Avoid the thunderstorms, fight off the hostiles swarming the planet, and figure out why the mine's power has been turned off.

Safecracking – Brand New Story Mission

KI-42 can acquire legitimate passports – but in exchange, he wants some data harvested from one of Tangun's data centres. You'll need to recover it by making your way to server access point 3. Be careful not to overheat the system mainframe!

Rescue Robot! – Brand New Story Mission

Ellington disappeared while on a parts scavenging mission for Fink, and needs to be rescued. But be careful – Stopan is a dangerous place, full of murderous robots. And to top it off, there have been reports of strange objects falling from the skies…

Space Punks Character Skill Descriptions Updated

For a deep dive into your character's abilities, be sure to check out the new skill descriptions in the Enhancer.

All Crafting Elements and Talent Items Can Now Be Scrapped

Are you buried in Talent items, mods, and other crafting elements? Now you can use our awesome scrapping machine to transform these items into precious resources. Keep it tidy!

Vendors Tabs and Names Rearranged

If you want cool weapons, you'll have to either hunt for them on missions, or craft them, as they are no longer available for purchase from the Black Market. Upgrading is still available though.

Upgrader Improvements

Check out the new and improved workbench!

In-Game Mail and Message of the Day

The Devil's Gambit maintenance crew has got some important information for you, Pathfinders! The new Message of the Day screen will keep you updated on all the latest Devil's Gambit news. Plus, you'll now also receive personalized messages via in-game mail. As always, stay tuned for future rewards and the chance to take part in surveys to improve our game!

Unlock Planets and Game Modes With Power Level and Hero Level

Looking for a way to boost your FAME in Space Punks? Bannik Missions, Shooting Stars, and Heists are there to help!

Redesigned Difficulty Options

Looking for a real challenge? Watch out for timed events appearing on the Star Map. Strike while the iron is hot!

Timed Events Are Now Permanently Set To Hardcore Difficulty

You'll get something extra for beating them, too. The catch? Your enemies will hit you much harder. Better team-up.