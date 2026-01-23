Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frosty Pop, Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, Strange Scaffold

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator Confirms January Launch

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator has been given a launch date as the new Strange Scaffold title will be released next week

Buy, sell, and short alien baby stocks across seven planets, chasing profit in a volatile cosmic market.

Features rapid-fire anthology campaigns, shady consultants, and an electro-industrial soundtrack.

Navigate ethical dilemmas and wild mechanics, including a loan shark and bizarre investment scenarios.

Indie game developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Frosty Pop have confirmed the release date for their latest title, Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator. If the name isn't clear enough, this is an oddball stock trading simulator where you wheel and deal in the children of space warlords who one day will grow into ruling over the cosmos. You will buy stocks based on the simulated lives of what are essentially galactic gods, profiting from their misery and then eventually cashing out the moment they win the Galactic Lottery. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be out on January 29, 2026.

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator

In Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, players inhabit the lives of baby traders across the universe in rapid-fire anthology campaigns, and hire shady consultants to gain insight on prospective investments. Don't worry, you're not bargaining on actual alien children—just their digitally simulated lifespans. Totally above board. This includes shorting a baby's life if you have a hunch their existence will be miserable, or cashing out just after they win the Galactic Lottery to share in the positive market sentiment. Chase profits through the highs and lows of day trading on a volatile stock market, and confront the messy ethical and economic consequences that inspired it in the real world in the process.

Seven distinct planets to trade procedurally generated alien baby stocks on, each showcasing unique ideas of what it means to be profitable and productive to society.

Consultants you can hire before the trading day to gain information on your trading targets.

An anthology of mini-campaigns following the lives and complications of baby traders across the universe.

A loan shark that won't let you pay him back, because he's then legally allowed to shoot you.

A pulsing electro-industrial soundtrack by Kris Kirk.

The ability to short a baby, because you believe its life will suck.

