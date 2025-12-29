Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arcana Games, Bluelily Games, Speakeasy Simulator

Speakeasy Simulator Launches Free Demo on Steam

Learn to make your own bootleg hooch during the Prohibition Era as Speakeasy Simulator has a free demo available right now

Article Summary Speakeasy Simulator drops a free demo on Steam—step into the thrilling world of 1920s Prohibition.

Run your own underground bar, distill illicit spirits, and outwit police in this management sim.

Customize your speakeasy, optimize operations, and grow your reputation to attract diverse clientele.

Sell your bootleg booze to the mafia or serve patrons by the glass for long-term profit and expansion.

Indie game developer Arcana Games and publisher Bluelily Games have released a free demo for their latest title, Speakeasy Simulator. The game has you playing the role of a person running a speakeasy in the middle of the Prohibition Era in America, as you'll brew up your own kinds of hooch in the back of your normal everyday establishment, while serving customers at night downstairs. Make your own batches of different kinds of alcohol, avoid the cops, sell to the mafia, and engage in other 1920s schenanigans. The demo is available on Steam right now, with a planned Early Access launch sometime in early 2026. For now, enjoy the trailer and details here.

Speakeasy Simulator

The year is 1923. Alcohol is illegal, but business keeps flowing. Behind closed doors, barrels of illicit liquor are crafted, and the law is always watching. It's time to build your own underground operation. In Speakeasy Simulator, you'll manage every detail of your secret bar and distillery. Your goal is simple: produce, sell, and expand while staying one step ahead of the police.

Produce & Distill Alcohol: Transform fruits, vegetables, cereals, and other ingredients into fine illegal spirits while controlling quality, quantity, and production flow.

Transform fruits, vegetables, cereals, and other ingredients into fine illegal spirits while controlling quality, quantity, and production flow. Design Your Bar & Laboratory: Optimize layouts for production, storage, and service to keep customers happy and profits flowing.

Optimize layouts for production, storage, and service to keep customers happy and profits flowing. Sell Your Products: Sell in bulk to the mafia for fast cash or serve drinks per glass to your bar's clientele for higher long-term profit.

Sell in bulk to the mafia for fast cash or serve drinks per glass to your bar's clientele for higher long-term profit. Bar Decoration & Customization: Customize furniture, lighting, walls, floors, and décor to personalize your speakeasy and unlock new options through reputation.

Customize furniture, lighting, walls, floors, and décor to personalize your speakeasy and unlock new options through reputation. Customer Demands Matter: Each visitor has specific expectations regarding alcohol type, quantity, and quality—meeting them builds reputation and income.

Each visitor has specific expectations regarding alcohol type, quantity, and quality—meeting them builds reputation and income. Evade Police Patrols: Watch out for police patrols while transporting contraband and avoid unwanted attention that could shut down your operation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!