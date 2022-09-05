Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Sept. 2022

Pokémon GO has kicked off the new Season of Light with a Deoxys-themed raid rotation. Not only is the Normal Forme of Deoxys available but so is the Defense Forme, Speede Forme, and Attack Forme, all of which have different traits when encountered in raids. You can tune into Bleeding Cool this weekend for Raid Guides dedicated to all four Formes. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Speed Forme Deoxys, perfect your catching strategy, and understand the 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Speed Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Speed Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Speed Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Speed Forme Deoxys takes a minimum of three Pokémon GO trainers to beat. However, note that with boosted weather, Best Friends can beat this boss but it will be a tight battle. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Speed Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1645 in normal weather conditions and 2056 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!