SpellForce: Conquest of Eo Announces Weaver's Realm Expansion

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo is getting a new expansion at the end of September called Weaver's Realm, adding some new fun content

Article Summary SpellForce: Conquest of Eo expansion Weaver's Realm launches September 30, 2024, with new RNG content.

Experience randomly generated maps and adventures, tailored to your preferred difficulty and playstyle.

Three new scenarios offer unique challenges, from mystical portals to dueling rival wizards.

Master the new Dreamweaving spell class: 16 spells and dream items to enhance your followers' abilities.

Developer Owned By Gravity and publisher THQ Nordic confirmed a new expansion is coming to SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, as Weaver's Realms will arrive later this month. A big part of this expansion will be the RNG additions, as you'll be getting randomly generated maps and adventures thrown your way, as well as new scenarios to encounter and a new Spell Class in the form of Dreamweaving. We have the finer details for you below and the latest trailer above, as the content will be released on September 30, 2024.

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo – Weaver's Realm

You have roamed the lands of Fiara and bested every challenge, master mage. You have come far, but your imagination is still so…limited. You have not yet pierced the veil to the worlds beyond. Thousands of realms and endless possibilities await those that master the weaving. Learn to weave the magic of dreams to make them reality, grant dreams to your faithful followers and minions, and empower them with your imagination or cast far-reaching spells, weaving your web over cities and regions. But there are new adventures and new challengers to your might beyond the Circle – a grand portal promises new worlds to conquer, an evil army on the march threatens to overpower you, and the fight against a rival wizard may consume you. Will you dare face the new threats before you? Perhaps a new hero or new apprentices may help in your endeavor, if you can bring them to your side? If not in this world, then the next or the next… or the next…

Randomly Generated Campaign Map: Create a multitude of worlds with the new random map feature. Whether you want a map based on the current world lore, one that gets harder the further you go, or perhaps one that is formed differently – together with a variety of settings, enemies, heroes, and difficulty options, you can make the game what YOU want it to be. Do you want access to multiple crafting schools? A specific hero? Or even to randomize every possible factor for a surprise challenge? You control exactly how you want the campaign to be set up!

New Scenarios: Want a completely new challenge that plays very differently? With three new scenario options, you can seek out a mystical portal, prepare for the invasion of a mighty enemy army, or duel an opposing wizard one-to-one. These scenarios played on specifically generated smaller maps, change the rules of play and give you new goals to fulfill in order to triumph.

New Spell Class – Dreamweaving: A powerful school that harnesses the power of dreams, dealing in illusion as well as manipulation. Dreamweaving enables powerful, world-spanning spells, allowing you to instil dreams in your followers and awaken new powers and abilities within them. With 16 new spells and dozens of new Dream items to bind to your followers' mind slots, you can master the dreams and aspirations of those who serve you, allowing you to break the barriers of this world and achieve things thought impossible before. However, dreams are fleeting, and only the most powerful mage can sustain them!

