SpellForce: Conquest of Eo Releases New Origins Update

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo has a new update out now, as you go back to the start of it all with the content found in the Origins Update

Article Summary Explore new beginnings in SpellForce: Conquest of Eo with the Origins Update.

Choose from six unique origins like "The Invader" or "Defender of the Mountain."

Enjoy new features including true auto-resolve and accelerated battle speeds.

Dive into a 4X RPG experience combining strategy, RPG, and tactical combat.

Developer Owned By Gravity and publisher THQ Nordic have released a free update for SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, as the Origins Update being in some new content. The crux of this is that you can start your adventure from the very beginning, as opposed to being thrown into the action, with each origin offering a different telling of the story. We have more details below, as well as the complete patch notes from their website.

Origins Update (Patch 1.9)

This update introduces six unique origins that allow you to shape your conquest right from the start. Will you march as "The Invader" or stand firm as "Defender of the Mountain"? Each origin offers a fresh way to begin your journey and brings its own twist to the game's story. But that's not all! A bunch of frequently requested features have also made it into this patch. Most notably, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo now includes true auto-resolve for battles, letting you conquer faster than ever. Prefer to fight it out yourself? You can now play battles at an accelerated speed and even restart them if things didn't go your way.

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo offers a unique and engaging gameplay experience by combining elements of 4X strategy games, RPGs, and turn-based tactical combat. The mobile base of operations – your mage's tower – and depleting resources keep players constantly moving, preventing the stagnation that can occur in the late-game of other 4X games. Instead, the game focuses on the thrill of discovery and danger of early gameplay, while also allowing for research and experimentation to improve units as they level up and acquire new equipment and abilities. With a wealth of procedurally generated adventures and RPG elements, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo transforms the classic RTS-RPG mix into a turn-based 4X RPG experience that is sure to keep players engaged.

