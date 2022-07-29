Sphere – Flying Cities Gets A Launch Date In Latest Trailer

Assemble Entertainment has released a new trailer for Sphere – Flying Cities this week, and with it came the official release date. We now know that the game will be dropping into Early Access for both Steam and GOG on September 20th, 2022. What's more, the company has partnered with Atmosfair, an environmental development charity organization that focuses on clean energy climate protection projects, as they will be offering up a special Save the World edition of the game that includes a mini-artbook and in-game cosmetics. Those who purchase it will see a portion of that version's profits go directly to the charity.

Inspired by James Blish's novel City In Flight , Sphere – Flying Cities employs a distinct mix of strategy, survival, and city -building simulation elements. Players are put in the position of Commander, whose sole purpose is to maintain order and see to the survival of mankind. In the near future, the planet is thrown into turmoil when Earth's moon is struck by a colossal asteroid. In the wake of this destruction, the world's surface is rendered totally uninhabitable. Facing complete annihilation, humanity makes one final and desperate attempt to survive — thanks to newly-created anti-gravity technology, the first (and likely final) faction of flying cities ascends as the ultimate bastion of the human race. A City in the Clouds: Construct your city with numerous retro-futuristic buildings, utilize the resources available from the unique sky-vironment, and send out drones to harvest (sometimes rare!) resources and repair buildings to keep everyone's head in the clouds.

