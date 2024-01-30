Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neverjam, SpiderHeck

SpiderHeck Releases New Honeycomb Update This Week

SpiderHeck has a new update out now that has added a new map, crossplay with PlayStation players, optimizations, and more.

Article Summary SpiderHeck rolls out Honeycomb Update with new maps and Crossplay on PlayStation.

New Honeycomb Platform refreshes classic landscapes for thrilling spider battles.

Revamped lobby creation simplifies setting up games for streamlined multiplayer action.

SpiderHeck's performance boost optimizes maps and gameplay for a seamless experience.

Indie game developer Neverjam and publisher tinyBuild Games revealed a brand new update has been added to SpiderHeck this week. The update has added a few new options, optimized much of the game, and added some new content. One of the big additions is the refined lobby creation, as it makes it easier to create a custom game with fewer issues. The game has also added several quality-of-life improvements for a smoother experience. We have the full list of everything they added below, as the update is now live.

SpiderHeck – The Honeycomb Update

Let the chaos ensue by sending arachnid opponents flying through several new breakable maps and revamped classic ones, featuring surprising new twists to keep spiderlings on their (numerous) tippy toes. Continue to ring in the winter festivities from the recent New Year celebration! Four community maps join winter snow-filled clashes, including Panopticon, Reactor, Shackle, and Arme. Eight original maps also received glow-ups, so they're better, faster, and stronger for even more neon-drenched madness.

Crossplay on PlayStation: Get ready for epic battles as we've enabled Crossplay on PlayStation! Now you can team up or face off against players from various platforms for endless web-slinging fun!

Get ready for epic battles as we've enabled Crossplay on PlayStation! Now you can team up or face off against players from various platforms for endless web-slinging fun! Honeycomb Platform and Map Updates: Brace yourselves for new maps featuring breakable platforms and fresh twists on classic landscapes. Uncover surprises around every web, and swing into action!

Brace yourselves for new maps featuring breakable platforms and fresh twists on classic landscapes. Uncover surprises around every web, and swing into action! Revamped Lobby Creation: We've redesigned the lobby creation process, making it smoother and more intuitive. Selecting online or offline modes is a breeze. Less hassle, more heck!

We've redesigned the lobby creation process, making it smoother and more intuitive. Selecting online or offline modes is a breeze. Less hassle, more heck! Optimization Boost: We've fine-tuned both the client and server for an optimal SpiderHeck experience. Enjoy improved speed and stability, ensuring a seamless adventure through the SpiderHeck universe.

We've fine-tuned both the client and server for an optimal SpiderHeck experience. Enjoy improved speed and stability, ensuring a seamless adventure through the SpiderHeck universe. Maps Optimization: All maps have been optimized for the ultimate SpiderHeck escapade. Dive into each web-filled landscape and discover their intricacies!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!