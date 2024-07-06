Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lente, Spilled!

Spilled! Receives An Update For Its Free Steam Demo

There's a brand new update out for the demo to the game Spilled!, as the game has been given a graphic overhaul to look better.

Indie game developer and publisher Lente has provided a brand new update to a free demo for their upcoming cozy ocean waste cleanup game Spilled! The leader developer of the game decided that you needed a better-looking title, so they gave you one as the Graphics Update for the demo gives the look and feel of the game a bit of an overhaul, as you're now looking at what the current version of the game looks like in development. The shorthand is that the developer, who also lives on a boat like the character in the game, had a successful Kickstarter campaign and hired a new tech artist to completely revamp the game's graphics to what you see now. The game doesn't have a release date yet beyond the words "coming soon," so until we find out more, you can check out the latest trailer above and more info below.

Spilled!

Clean up ocean waste in this relaxing and satisfying, cozy game! Recycle, earn coins, upgrade your boat, repeat! Explore and clean up new areas with more waste and new challenges! Satisfyingly clean up ocean waste: Move through 8 areas, each bigger in size and with bigger waste. No rush. Take your time and enjoy the environment. This is a shorter game that you can finish in 1 hour, but you can always come back to when you need to relax.

Move through 8 areas, each bigger in size and with bigger waste. No rush. Take your time and enjoy the environment. This is a shorter game that you can finish in 1 hour, but you can always come back to when you need to relax. Recycle and earn coins: Clean up a whole area to move on to the next.

Clean up a whole area to move on to the next. Upgrade your boat: Be ready for the next area; get a bigger collector, a bigger tank, or more speed!

Be ready for the next area; get a bigger collector, a bigger tank, or more speed! Face new challenges: Each area has a new challenge! Push plastic to the recycling centre, wash oil off of the land and more!

Each area has a new challenge! Push plastic to the recycling centre, wash oil off of the land and more! To the rescue: Find and rescue two animals per area, for a total of 16!

