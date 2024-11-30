Posted in: Deck13, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: spindle, Wobble Ghost

Spindle Announced For PC & Nintendo Switch in 2025

Play as the Grim Reaper trying to undo the damage done after taking the day off in Spindle, coming to PC and Switch next year

Indie game developer Wobble Ghost and publisher Deck 13 revealed that their latest game, Spindle, will be coming out next year for PC platforms and Nintendo Switch. This is an old-school action-adventure title with modern mechanics in which you play the Grim Reaper, who decided to take the day off and hang out with a pig. But when death takes the day off, chaos follows, and now you have to spend the day repairing the damage done in your absence. The two of you will head off on a journey across several different vibrant biomes on foot, across the water, and even high above when you scale mountains and towers. All while interacting with people who are confused about what's going on. You'll shift between Death and the Pig, exploring and fighting enemies in various ways across several levels while seeing what's become of things without you around. We have the trailer for you above, as well as some brief notes about the game below, as we wait to find out the release date for the game.

Spindle

In the world of Spindle, death has ceased to exist. And when you, as the Grim Reaper, can't do your job because nobody's dying, chaos breaks loose. The universe is falling apart and the end is drawing near. To set things right, you must first find out what went wrong — before it's too late. Luckily, you won't be facing this journey alone! A trusty pink pig will be your companion, guiding you through the shadows. Together, you'll fight to restore balance to a world on the brink of collapse. Spindle is an old-school action-adventure that lets you dive into a beautifully handcrafted pixel world. Explore shadowy dungeons, solve intricate puzzles, and use Death's unique powers to outwit the creatures and obstacles in your path.

