Posted in: Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, IKARO Will Not Die

Spiritual Successor IKARO Will Not Die Announced This Week

IKARO Will Not Die, the spiritual successor to the Velocity series, is currently in development with FuturLab for PC and Xbox.

Indie game publisher Thunderful has partnered up with FuturLab to release the spiritual successor to the Velocity series called IKARO Will Not Die. The game is currently in the works for PC and Xbox as we speak, as the team behind it is attempting to design it to fit within the Velocity world. To do so, they are aiming to mimic the pace and precision those games used to have for this new third-person action title, while also improving on it with a plethora of new systems and mechanics. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but we do have more info about it below along with a teaser trailer.

"Experience maximum flow-state gameplay in IKARO Will Not Die, the spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed Game of the Year Velocity 2X. This new arcade action title delivers an exhilarating blend of gravity surfing action and unique combat in a game built around momentum. Master the game's gravity-defying systems to surf through sci-fi environments, engage in spectacular combat encounters by chaining abilities together, and employ a host of cool abilities in the latest title from FuturLab, the award-winning studio behind PowerWash Simulator and the Velocity series. IKARO rewards momentum, delivering satisfaction and style as players master the game's unique systems. Surf through sci-fi environments and engage in spectacular combat encounters by chaining mind-blowing abilities together. FuturLab and Thunderful look forward to revealing more about IKARO's distinctive combat system, unique abilities, and entrancing traversal soon."

"We're thrilled to finally be able to share a sneak peek at our upcoming game, IKARO Will Not Die," said FuturLab CEO, Kirsty Rigden, "As a spiritual successor to Velocity, fans will recognise motifs from the series, but with the style and sophistication of the combat and traversal systems dialled up 1000x. We can't wait to share more further down the line."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!