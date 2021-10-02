Square Enix Announces Dungeon Encounters During Tokyo Games Show

Square Enix revealed a new game on the way during Tokyo Game Show 2021 with the announcement of Dungeon Encounters. This particular game is directed by veteran Hiroyuki Ito and produced by Hiroaki Kato, as it puts players to a challenging test in their strategic skills. You will have 100 levels of thought-provoking challenges laid out on a 2D grid-based, where you will calculate your movements in an expedition that you lead into the depths of an otherworldly labyrinth. It will be up to you to figure out obstacles, battles, and defeat monsters in a game where brains matter far more than brain. The game will be released on October 14th for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, as we have more info and the trailer for you below.

An otherworldly labyrinth has suddenly appeared on the outskirts of a quiet town. Make clever use of your abilities to chart the depths, overcome obstacles and defeat your foes in thrilling battles! From some of the key development team behind the legendary Final Fantasy franchise, Dungeon Encounters is a dungeon exploration RPG where you must strategize to survive. The streamlined interface gives you the freedom to prepare and manage your party as you strive to reach the final floor. During your expeditions, you'll discover rare and powerful items, meet lost adventurers who might just become new allies, and come face-to-face with deadly monsters. Do you have what it takes to overcome the numerous trials that await you and discover the dungeon's secrets?

Players can enjoy a newly polished and refined iteration of Final Fantasy's classic Active Time Battle (ATB) system brought to you by original creator, Hiroyuki Ito. Dungeon Encounters features an expansive range of fantasy inspired characters by character designer Ryoma Ito, offering players a unique take on the dungeon crawler genre, and the ability to customize their team in order to complete the challenges and obstacles effectively. Fans can also enjoy a soundtrack overseen by musical director Nobuo Uematsu, featuring a modern take on classical tracks, as they put their minds to the test and venture through the many levels of Dungeon Encounters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS | Announce Trailer (https://youtu.be/hW4wRWI97mk)