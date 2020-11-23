Square Enix Announces NEO: The World Ends With You

Square Enix revealed they will be releasing NEO: The World Ends With You on both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2021. The game's announcement this morning was a bit unexpected as it serves as a sequel to the original TWEWY title from 2007. It appears the game will continue the storyline in a different fashion with you taking on the role of a new lead protagonist in a modern setting compared to the last. The comic book style behind it is pretty awesome and appears to flow well with the story, along with the 3D environments you'll be navigating throughout the game. But it's super early to determine anything about it. As of right now, the game is only set for those two consoles sometime next summer, with no mention of a PS5 version. For now, you can enjoy these screenshots and the announcement trailer as we wait to learn more.

NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the streets of the Shibuya, where they will take part in the "Reapers' Game," a life-or-death battle for survival. Players will take on the role of Rindo as they explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister Game in which they have been forced to take part. NEO: The World Ends with You brings a re-creation of modern Shibuya to life in a unique and comic-inspired style. Players can explore and enjoy the sights, sounds, and culture of this bustling city, fight monsters alongside their ally companions in fast-paced action battles, and complete missions as they seek to change the fate they've been handed.