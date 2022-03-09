Square Enix Announces The DioField Chronicle Coming In 2022

Square Enix revealed a brand new game during Sony's State Of Play livestream today as they announced The DioField Chronicle. This is an all-new strategy-RPG set in a fantasy world that looks and feels like some of the best SE titles over the past few decades. This particular game is designed to immerse you into an epic tale of war and honor, with an original story created and designed by some of the absolute best at the company. The game will be released sometime this year for PC on Steam as well as all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer and screenshots below along with the additional info on the game from the devs.

This fresh new franchise is developed by Square Enix in conjunction with Lancarse Ltd, a team of veteran strategy developers, features unique character designs by Taiki (Lord of Vermilion III, IV), concept art by Isamu Kamikokuryo (Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy XIII) and has beautifully orchestrated music by world-renowned composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell, known best for their work on Game of Thrones. The Announcement Trailer unveiled today provides a first look at the story and new, deeply strategic real-time battle system called 'Real-Time Tactical Battle' (RTTB). Told through stunning 'diorama'-style combat scenes, players will assess front line conditions in real-time, issue decisive orders and use a variety of skills, classes, and equipment to gain the upper hand over their foes.

The DioField Chronicle is set in a beautiful and unique world blending fantasy, medieval and modern-day influences. Under the steady hand of the Shaytham dynasty, the Kingdom of Alletain on DioField Island has known peace for 200 years, but suddenly find themselves cast into an age of uncertainty due to the rise of warlike powers and modern magic. The Kingdom of Alletain is rich in the mineral Jade, prized for its use as a base ingredient in magic and sorcery, and the attention of both the Empire and the Alliance inevitably turns towards the island. Players will take control of a band of elite mercenaries calling themselves "Blue Fox", but will the name "Blue Fox" come to signify hope or darkest tragedy?