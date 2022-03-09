Square Enix Announces Valkyrie Elysium Will Release In 2022

Square Enix announced during Sony's State of Play livestream today a new entry in the Valkyrie series with Valkyrie Elysium. This new chapter, like a lot of videos games over the past few years it seems, will be drawing from Norse mythology in order to present an original story. This specific one being set in a world on the brink of destruction, with you being the only one who can help save it as it is wracked with danger and fast-paced action combat.

The game looks stunningly beautiful, even if this is just the rough footage before we get the final version of the game. It shows a lot of promise that it may be one of the best entries the series will ever have. Right now we don't have a release date beyond the idea that it will be coming out sometime in 2022. However, we do have a trailer for you to check out as well as these screenshots and notes from the team about the trailer below. The game will eventually be released for PC vai Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The trailer provides a first glimpse of the game's protagonist, a young Valkyrie who is entrusted with the fate of the world by the All-Father, the highest of gods and ruler of all creation. She will face various enemies on her quest and must utilize a variety of weapons, magic and the power of her allies to prevent Ragnarok—the destruction of the world. Valkyrie Elysium calls on its roots with music from series regular Motoi Sakuraba while driving the series forward in a fresh, new direction with classic combat mechanics, such as finishing moves and combo systems, reimagined for an action-RPG. The game also features character designs by Yuya Nagai of CyDesignation, Inc.