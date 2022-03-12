Square Enix Drops New Gameplay Trailer For Forspoken

During Sony's State Of Play livestream this week, Square Enix gave us a better look at Forspoken with a brand new trailer. The main focus of the trailer is on the gameplay as you get to see things through the eyes of Frey Holland, the main protagonist, as she makes her way through the beautiful and chaotic world of Athia. We get to see landscapes, deadly enemies, and magical powers as you'll be doing everything you can to stay alive in this new world you've been thrown into against your will. Along with the brand new trailer, which we have for you below, the team also released brand new artwork for the cover, which you can see here in its gold and purple glory. Enjoy the new look at the game with the notes below as the game will drop on October 11th, 2022 for PC and PS5.

The new gameplay trailer showcases Frey's newfound confidence as she rises to the challenge to save Athia and its people, and the trials she faces along the way in the unfamiliar world she has been mysteriously transported to. Players are given a closer look at some of the magical abilities Frey learns along her journey. These powers include "Storm Dart," which enables players to emit electrical energy during battle, as well as the ability to command barriers of water with the "Eagre" move. The moment-to-moment gameplay footage also introduces the devastating impact of the "Break" in Athia, a devastating miasma that corrupts everything it touches, including humans and animals. Several corrupted creatures' players can expect to go head-to-head with in the game are featured, including the earth-shaking Gigas, the flying Apsaravis and more. Players are also given a closer look at the fierce Dragon that "welcomes" Frey to Athia, in addition to Frey's fast-paced magic parkour and combat skills as she evades the fearsome creature's brute-force attacks during an intense confrontation.