Square Enix Releases End-Of-Year Updates For Mobile Titles

Square Enix has releases several update this week for a number of mobile titles, designed to carry you into the new year with content.

Square Enix decided to release a few new updates for several of their mobile games to have content that will carry you into 2024. We have a list of updates the company released for games such as Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Dragon Quest Tact, and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, some of which have re remains of holiday content while others are progressing to their plans for New Year's Eve.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Players can look forward to new adventures in Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis with the release of the second chapter of Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII-. Currently, players can take part in the limited-time holiday event, "The Holy Flame's Gift," and obtain holiday-themed gear and weapons for several characters. Additionally, players can join opportunities to obtain in-game gifts, including 1,500 Blue Crystals as part of the game's "100-Days From Release" celebration.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

There will be tons for players to enjoy in Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent as the next chapter of the "Bestower of All" storyline, as well as new Special Tasks and an array of new characters, including the merchant Millard, hunter Lumis, the lord of Grandport Eltrix, and Elite 4★ Travelers, Jorn, and Durand make their way into the game.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

From December 21, 2023, until January 3, 2024, players can look forward to year-end celebration events and rewards. These will include a Daily Free 8+3 Summon, from which players can receive up to 154 units in total, and a login bonus that will reward up to 10 1/10 NV Summon Tickets Bs, up to 2,000 Lapis, and more. Additionally, players have the chance to obtain an exciting new global original Neo Vision unit Ghost of Winter Past Beryl, as well as vision cards such as "Merry Tonberry" and "Training Grounds" from December 21, 2023, until January 10, 2024.

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

From now until January 1, new content will be obtainable in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, including a new unit, Ralph (Winter), and the Vision Card: Twinkling Stars, Holy Night. Players can also take part in the new raid battle, Winter Mini Raid – Reclaim the Cards from now until December 21.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

December marks the title's 3.5-year anniversary, and with it comes a wide array of events, including the next arc of the main story, "Shirei Arc Episode 1 Shirei the Minstrel", new Romancing Festivals and a new foe in Boss Rush.

Dragon Quest Tact

Now until December 25, players can join in on the holiday fun with the "Hijinks on the High Seas! Swimwear, Waves, and Pirates!?" event and the "Three Winter Campaigns," in which players can obtain event-specific characters, rewards, and more.

