Square Enix Releases Several October 2023 Updates For Mobile Titles

Square Enix has released multiple updates for several of its mobile titles this past week, as Halloween events kick off everywhere.

Square Enix decided to release multiple updates for the mobile games this past week, many of them revolving around Halloween events. Rather than list them off individually, we have the rundown from the developers of everything added this month for you to check out.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Now until November 8, players will get to celebrate Halloween with themed activities and items in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius! Players will have chances to obtain a Neo Vision unit Guardian of the Underworld Chow and the Tricks and Treats Vision Card and the Chow's Cheerful Hallow's Eve Vision Card through a variety of tasks and summons. Additionally, from now until November 8, players can take part in the Dog of Wisdom Login Bonus campaign period to obtain exciting rewards like NV Guaranteed 10+1 Summon Ticket (Halloween), 1/10 NV Summon Ticketx10, fragments of Guardian of the Underworld Chow and more simply by logging into the game!

Players on the hunt for even more units to add to their ranks can also look forward to three characters coming to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius from Final Fantasy I, II, and III, including Princess of Cornelia Sara, Wild Rose Firion, and Evoker.

In addition, we will continue to release commemorative illustrations and distribute greeting cards on our official SNS. Please check our official accounts for details.

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

From October 25 until November 6, Lucio (Halloween) will be featured as a limited-time unit that players will have the chance to summon. In addition, the new Vision Card, "Lord of the Hallowed Eve (UR)," will be available until November 6, and "Hilarious Heptapod, Ultros" has been added permanently to the game.

Players can also take advantage of a special free summon from October 25 until October 31 to celebrate the countdown to War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Japanese version 4th anniversary.

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Championship 2023 Manual Battle Last Chance Qualifier Gouga Cup applications are now open until October 29. Players can enter to challenge the best of the best and win rewards, including visiore, original trophies, and special in-game titles. Those interested in learning more can find details in the official War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Discord server or the official website. The stream for the Gouga Cup is scheduled for November 11 bby Square Enix.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis celebrates the season with a special Pumpkin Fest Event until November 2. New weapons for Aerith and Lucia will be featured, as well as Pumpkin Fest-themed Gear for Aerith and more. Players can also obtain a seasonal wallpaper that can be used to decorate their game home screen.

Additionally, new Dungeon Ranking and Summon Co-Op Battles featuring Shiva start now until November 2, 2023.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

Players can look forward to a chance to add new characters, including the dark elemental apothecary Zenia, apprentice cleric Rinyuu, the Elite 4★ cleric with a strong sense of justice, Efrain, and the optimistic and alluring dancer Paula, to their band of travelers as they take on new challenges.

Players can also take on the next chapter of the main storyline in Bestower of All: Chapter 4, where the Ringbearer and the Guardians of Light delve into the mystery of the Gate of Finis with an unlikely guide through Hell in tow as they make for the lost kingdom of Hornburg.

Lastly, happening now until November 1, players can win exclusive rewards, including Silver Guidestones, Traveler's Sacred Seals, Tasty Experience Nuts (S), and Rubies during the Autumn Festival by completing certain tasks.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

It's time for the Liam Arc Battle Festival Celebrations! From now until November 2, fans can enjoy celebratory events, including the They Who Were Born Divine Realm Battles event to get a variety of materials, accessories, and jewels, and the Strength Training Dojo event to test their strength and get new rewards. Additionally, players can take part in Liam Arc Episode 14, which features a special battle celebration, Might Foe! Deathmatch in Distorted Realm.

Players can also obtain new, limited-time Summons for their party, including Death, Arthur, Goddess, Rocbouquet, and Professor, to grow their collection of heroes!

Two more exciting events for users kicking off in October to keep an eye out for include the Thumping! Who Let The Pets Out event and the Nacht Zweiger's Rabbit Dash! event where players can put their skills and new styles for summons to the test for exciting rewards.

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia

Autumn is in full force in Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, with the Autumn Festival now underway until October 31. Players can enjoy free first 10+1 multi-draws on select banners and other bonuses from Daily and Panel Missions.

