Square Enix Reveals Final Fantasy Exvius Universe Event

Square Enix has launched a special event today that will form a collaboration between both Final Fantasy Brave Exvius their titles. The event kicked off today and will run until March 24th as the Final Fantasy Exvius Universe event will see content across both titles that will bring players together while also celebrating both games at once. or the first time ever, this collaboration event introduces a new storyline simultaneously to both games at once in which players can enjoy from two different perspectives—2D in FFBE and 3D in WOTV FFBE. We got the complete details for you on the event below from the team. Best of luck to you all!

Players of both titles are encouraged to participate in the below events to earn rewards in both Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: "Sprouts of Devouring" Collaborative Quest – Players can join forces to defeat the Malboro and earn exciting rewards based on the total number of times the boss is defeated. For FFBE players, this includes Lapis, a Guaranteed Ticket (4★ /5★ /NV) and a NV EX Ticket (5★ /NV). For WOTV FFBE players, this includes Visiore, a MR+ Guaranteed Unit Summon Ticket A, a UR Guaranteed Summon Ticket A and more. Players can tune into the WOTV FFBE 1st Anniversary Livestream on March 20 PT for a chance to earn additional exciting rewards. The livestream will be viewable here.

– Players can join forces to defeat the Malboro and earn exciting rewards based on the total number of times the boss is defeated. Community Challenge – Players of both games can earn even more rewards by sharing/retweeting campaign posts on the official FFBE and WOTV FFBE Facebook and Twitter pages. Players can also enter a sweepstakes for fabulous physical prizes; full details and rules for entry are available on the official social channels.

– Players of both games can earn even more rewards by sharing/retweeting campaign posts on the official FFBE and WOTV FFBE Facebook and Twitter pages. Players can also enter a sweepstakes for fabulous physical prizes; full details and rules for entry are available on the official social channels. Free Vision Cards – Players can receive the "Encounter of Heroes" vision card in FFBE and the "Celebrating Crossed Paths" vision card in WOTV FFBE simply by logging in during the campaign period. Additional limited-time events, rewards and bonuses in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius include: FF EXVIUS Universe Login Bonus – In addition to the "Encounter of Heroes" vision card, players can also receive VIP Coins, Lapis, a Guaranteed Ticket (5★ /NV), a Transcension Pearl and more by logging in daily.

– In addition to the "Encounter of Heroes" vision card, players can also receive VIP Coins, Lapis, a Guaranteed Ticket (5★ /NV), a Transcension Pearl and more by logging in daily. Free Weekly 10+1 Summon – Until March 31, players can complete one free 10+1 Summon each week, which guarantees one 5-star or Neo Vision unit.

– Until March 31, players can complete one free 10+1 Summon each week, which guarantees one 5-star or Neo Vision unit. Additional campaigns available until April 7: Half energy for story quests from Seasons 1-3. Increased chance of 'Great/Amazing Success' when enhancing units. Chamber of Gems, Creation, Awakening, Experience, Riches and Crystals are all open.

Exclusive collaboration content in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius includes: FF EXVIUS Universe Challenge Missions – Players can complete these limited-time challenge missions by March 30 to obtain materials needed to enhance the "Celebrating Crossed Paths" vision card.

– Players can complete these limited-time challenge missions by March 30 to obtain materials needed to enhance the "Celebrating Crossed Paths" vision card. First Anniversary Countdown Part III Login Bonus – Players can receive a total of 2,500 Visiore simply by logging in daily.

– Players can receive a total of 2,500 Visiore simply by logging in daily. First Anniversary Countdown Part III Daily Free 10x Summon – Players can perform one free 10x Summon daily, now until March 16, for a total of 70 free summons.