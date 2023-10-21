Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, Final Fantasy XIV: Online

Square Enix Reveals New Info About Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Square Enix revealed more about Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail during their fan festival in London, including a new job on the way.

This morning, during the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London, Square Enix revealed new information about the next expansion, Dawntrail. In case you're not familiar with it, this will be the fifth and latest expansion pack for the MMO, as they are planning to launch it sometime in Summer 2024. Producer and Director Naoki Yoshid gave a keynote and introduced many of the new additions, and among them, the biggest was probably the first new job that will be added to this expansion is the dual-wielding "Viper." We have more of the dev notes, images, and videos from today's reveal for you below.

The new expansion will bring an abundance of fresh content, including an increased level cap, multiple new jobs, sprawling new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, and new core battle content such as FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, and sidequests, and much more. Some of the newly-announced features players can look forward to include:

New Job – The "Viper," a close-range fighter using two one-handed blades that can be combined into a single two-handed weapon.

– The "Viper," a close-range fighter using two one-handed blades that can be combined into a single two-handed weapon. New City – Tuliyollal, the seat of the federal nation-state governing Tural, is located in the Northern Reaches of Yok Tural.

– Tuliyollal, the seat of the federal nation-state governing Tural, is located in the Northern Reaches of Yok Tural. New Areas – The tropical region of Kozama'uka, replete with myriad rivers, streams, and waterfalls, and the arid region of Shaaloani, spanning vast rain-starved plains across which a railroad is being constructed.

– The tropical region of Kozama'uka, replete with myriad rivers, streams, and waterfalls, and the arid region of Shaaloani, spanning vast rain-starved plains across which a railroad is being constructed. New Allied Tribe – The Moblins, a people residing in the jungles of Kozama'uka who bear a strong resemblance to the goblins with whom they share common ancestry.

– The Moblins, a people residing in the jungles of Kozama'uka who bear a strong resemblance to the goblins with whom they share common ancestry. New Threats – Eliminator

– Eliminator New Alliance Raid – Echoes of Vana'diel, a crossover series with Final Fantasy XI.

– Echoes of Vana'diel, a crossover series with Final Fantasy XI. New Limited Job – Planned for release in the latter half of the Patch 7.x series.

These fresh announcements about what to expect in Dawntrail build on those revealed earlier in the year at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, which include:

Journey to the New World, Tural, and its capital, Tuliyollal

Explore new areas, including the mountainous Urqopacha and the forest of Yak T'el

New Allied Tribes, including the diminutive Pelupelu who wear distinctive masks and inhabit Urqopacha

Level Cap increase from 90 to 100

Multiple New Jobs

Core Battle Content including FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts and Sidequests

New Dungeons

New Threats, including Valigarmanda

Duty Support Update

New Gear and Recipes

Expansive New Lifestyle Content

New Variant Dungeons, Alliance Raid, 8-Player Raid and Ultimate Raid

PvP Update

Ongoing Content Updates, including a Blue Mage Update, Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures, New Plans for Deep Dungeons, and a Gold Saucer Update



Dawntrail will introduce the game's first graphical update for both character and world visuals, including: Improvements to screen-wide aesthetic appeal

Higher-resolution textures and shadows

Improved material qualities A crossover questline with Final Fantasy XVI titled "The Path Infernal" was revealed, while the much-anticipated Fall Guys-inspired Gold Saucer attraction will officially launch on October 31 as part of Patch 6.51.

Following the announcement at the Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, the open beta for the Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy XIV Online is due to launch between mid-January and February 2024. Ahead of the official launch in Spring 2024, players on the Xbox family of consoles will be able to experience the wonders of Eorzea for the first time in this digital-only release and will also enjoy 4K support on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared soon. More information on the fifth expansion, Dawntrail, will be shared at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo, scheduled for January 7 – 8, 2024. For future updates on how to watch the livestreams of these events, please keep an eye on the Lodestone.

