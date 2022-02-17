Star Citizen Has Launched Jumptown 2.0 & Other Events Today

Cloud Imperium Games has added a big update to Star Citizen today as they have kicked off a number of events including Jumptown 2.0. After having added several ships and some new improvements into what is still technically an Early Access game, they've officially invited people to take part in the 2022 Free Fly event, which will allow you to play the game for free for a couple of weeks. You'll have access to a wide array of ships, discounts for select Starter Packages, new Referral Bonuses, and other content that will carry over if you decide to buy the game. During that time they'll also have two events, including Jumptown 2.0 where players join law enforcement or criminal factions in large-scale battles, as well as the Ninetails Lockdown event where you play as the Ninetails gang locking down a space station under the control of Crusader Security. We have more info about the event below as Free Fly will run from now until February 25th.

Jumptown 2.0: Inspired by the popular PvP community event where players waged war over valuable drug resources, Jumptown 2.0 seeks to introduce the excitement and chaos of largescale PvP ground conflicts in Star Citizen. During this event, both Lawful and Criminal players will race to battle over control of valuable drug crates at various outposts in the Stanton system.

Inspired by the popular PvP community event where players waged war over valuable drug resources, Jumptown 2.0 seeks to introduce the excitement and chaos of largescale PvP ground conflicts in Star Citizen. During this event, both Lawful and Criminal players will race to battle over control of valuable drug crates at various outposts in the Stanton system. Drake Cutlass Steel: This dropship variant of the Drake Cutlass replaces cargo capacity with room for 18 jump seats to transport troops to the frontlines of battle, along with a variety of weaponry, including door-mounted guns, manned and remote turrets, ballistic Gatling guns, laser repeaters, and a powerful payload of missiles.

This dropship variant of the Drake Cutlass replaces cargo capacity with room for 18 jump seats to transport troops to the frontlines of battle, along with a variety of weaponry, including door-mounted guns, manned and remote turrets, ballistic Gatling guns, laser repeaters, and a powerful payload of missiles. Grav-Lev Physics Rework: Hover bikes will see major improvements following a significant rework of the flight and driving model for grav-lev vehicles. The result is improved handling, stability, and a far better experience for hover bikes moving forward.

Hover bikes will see major improvements following a significant rework of the flight and driving model for grav-lev vehicles. The result is improved handling, stability, and a far better experience for hover bikes moving forward. Atmospheric Bounties: Bounty hunters can now pursue contracts above the caves on microTech, outposts on ArcCorp, and more with new bounties across Stanton, including targets hiding in-atmosphere across all of the system's major planets.