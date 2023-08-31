Posted in: Cloud Imperium Games, Games, Star Citizen, Video Games | Tagged: Cloud Imperium, star citizen

Star Citizen Launches Its Annual Ship Showdown Event

The top eight ships are now being highlighted in Star Citizen as the team at Cloud Imperium launched the annual Ship Showdown.

Cloud Imperium Games have kicked off a new event in Star Citizen today, as they have launched the annual Ship Showdown event. Starting today and running all the way until September 7, this is basically one giant rally behind what ship you love the most out of the top eight that have been chosen by the players. Depending on which one comes out on top, those who own it in-game get some bragging rights as well as some additional prizes and other items. You can read more about it and the eight ships below, as the competition has started.

In celebration, developer CIG welcomes new players with free access to download and play Star Citizen, as well as giving free access to Ship Showdown's top eight ships to both new and existing pilots. Players who own any of the final four ships can also look forward to additional prizes including exclusive in-game paints and manufacturer-themed posters, all for free. These four will also be featured as the 'Best In Show' vehicles for this year's Intergalactic Aerospace Expo (IAE) event in November, where prizes will be distributed to eligible backers. The ultimate winning ship of the community competition will remain available to fly for free for all backers after its crowning on Sept. 7, through Sept. 30. The top eight most popular ships for this year's Star Citizen Ship Showdown include the following."

Drake Cutter: When function, price, and practicality are what matters most, the Cutter is the perfect ship for the job. Limited but effective armaments, spartan amenities, and ample storage space make this light freighter one of the most popular ships for pilots first taking to the stars.

Anvil Arrow: An agile and dexterous light fighter, the Arrow's ultra-aerodynamic frame and generous weapons package can outmaneuver and outgun its opponents.

Aegis Redeemder: Sporting a plethora of weapons systems including remote and manned turrets, the Redeemer can engage with a wide range of enemies no matter what the angle of attack may be.

Drake Vulture: Be a one-pilot salvage operation with the Vulture. With ample storage and surprising agility this entry level salvage vessel has the tools to get in, get the job done, and get home safely.

Anvil Terrapin: Taking after its namesake, the Terrapin features heavy armor and oversized shield generators. Combined with long-range scanners, it is one of the most popular deep-space exploration vessels. Explore with confidence and safety.

Drake Corsair: Trade defenses for firepower and range with the Corsair exploration vessel. With room for four crew, dual quantum fuel tanks, and a complement of six weapons, the ship is ready for any challenge it may face in deep space.

Constellation Andromeda: A flexible freighter, the multi-purpose Constellation packs a surprising punch. Whether hauling valuable cargo or transporting personnel, the vessel's arsenal of weaponry and 'built-in' P-52 Merlin snub fighter help guarantee whatever precious cargo it carries safely.

Origin Jumpworks 600i Explorer: Serious exploration doesn't require giving up creature comforts with the 600i and its companion rover. The ship's wraparound canopy affords pilot and crew clear, unobstructed views for stunning vistas, and an expanded exploration module for long-haul missions.

