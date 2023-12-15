Posted in: Cloud Imperium Games, Games, Star Citizen, Video Games | Tagged: star citizen

Star Citizen Releases Alpha 3.22: Wrecks To Riches

Cloud Imperium Games has released the latest update to Star Citizen, as Alpha 3.22 brings new content and the San’tok.yai to pilot.

Article Summary Alpha 3.22 introduces the agile Aopoa San’tok.yai medium fighter to Star Citizen.

Drake’s Cutter Rambler ship offers extended fuel capacity for long adventures.

New ship salvage mechanics feature with the Drake Vulture and Aegis Reclaimer.

Experience 15 new Derelict Settlements and Arena Commander gameplay enhancements.

Cloud Imperium Games have released their latest update for Star Citizen, as players can now download Alpha 3.22: Wrecks To Riches. You're getting a few additions and improvements to this one, as there will now be luxury hoverbikes, new settlements, an expansion to Jumptown, cosmetic improvements, a new ship to pilot, and more. We have the dev notes for you below and the latest trailer, along with a look at the new ship the Aopoa San'tok.yai.

Star Citizen – Alpha 3.22: Wrecks to Riches

Dance Through Danger in the Aopoa San'tok.yai: Meticulously engineered and designed with both form and function in mind, the San'tok.yai builds upon Aopoa's innovative dual-vector thrusters that give their ships unprecedented mobility in combat. Combining this speed and agility with powerful Xi'an shield technology and a complement of repeating lasers and missile racks, this medium fighter punches well above its weight. Whether it's challenging larger, more heavily armed ships or effortlessly darting through hostile hordes, pilots can elevate their battle with the San'tok.yai is now available for fight and flight.

Drake Interplanetary's Cutter Rambler is designed for aspiring adventurers, offering unparalleled self-sufficiency and range for an entry-level vessel. Expanded fuel capacity and increased living quarters support semi-long-haul, self-sustained travel, making it an ideal vessel for an independent spirit exploring off the beaten path. Unlock adventure with the Cutter Rambler, which is flyable today.

Wrecks to Riches introduces the next iteration in ship salvage, unlocking the powerful capabilities of the Drake Vulture and Aegis Reclaimer. The two specialized salvage vessels can now break down the hulls of larger ships into more manageable bite-sized parts, taking the parts to a material grinder and collecting the processed materials to be sold for credits. The salvage system will continue to expand with greater depth and more interactions in later updates.

As the sales materials say, Purchasing Origin doesn't just mean choosing a ship; it means choosing a lifestyle. The X1 series of artisan-quality, luxury hoverbikes exemplify this with three variants designed for those seeking terrestrial thrills without sacrificing style or comfort. Choose from the X1, a luxury touring hoverbike, the X1 Velocity, tuned for performance with a custom thruster solution, or the X1 Force, equipped with robust shielding offering protection at even the riskiest destinations. Pilots who own the Origin 400i can store their X1s in the ship's dedicated bike bay.

Derelict Settlements continue to expand, with 15 diverse new settlements of varying sizes added throughout the Stanton system. Including everything from shops, bars, trade terminals, and hidden loot, the new settlements host a variety of combat and collection missions and may contain hidden missions for pilots to discover and undertake.

Jumptown has been home to many legendary PvP battles over the years and continues to expand, offering players new opportunities for combat and reward. Wrecks to Riches update adds a fourth location to the PvP grounds, Echo Isle, which is designed for more battle-royal-style combat. Other locations offer alternative experiences, including Raven's Roost, nestled inside a dense forest encouraging combat on foot or using light ground vehicles, and Paradise Cove, tucked next to a towering cliff offering some protection from bombers and other aerial threats.

Responding to player requests, CIG has added 20 new hairstyles to Star Citizen, taken directly from the in-development Squadron 42. This set of new hairstyles is designed to be more inclusive and diverse, helping players create their idealized pilot in the 'verse. These hairstyles are supported by the proprietary "StarHair" technology, offering greater visual fidelity and physics simulations for more realistic movement. CIG can confirm that cosmetology schools in Stanton will expand their curriculum in the coming year, adding even more hairstyles for players to choose from in future updates.

Responding to player requests, CIG has added 20 new hairstyles to Star Citizen, taken directly from the in-development Squadron 42. This set of new hairstyles is designed to be more inclusive and diverse, helping players create their idealized pilot in the 'verse. These hairstyles are supported by the proprietary "StarHair" technology, offering greater visual fidelity and physics simulations for more realistic movement. CIG can confirm that cosmetology schools in Stanton will expand their curriculum in the coming year, adding even more hairstyles for players to choose from in future updates. Arena Commander Improvements Continue: Following a major update in Alpha 3.20, CIG is continuing to expand the content available in their "game within a game" Arena Commander module. The action-focused mode grows with two new FPS maps: Bloodshot Ridge, sitting atop a mountain with stunning 360-degree views and angles of attack; this location is a Flight Combat Map allowing battles to rage from the mountaintops to the planet's atmosphere, and Maker's Point, a ramshackle, dusty, abandoned settlement on remote Hurston and three experimental modes; Team Elimination, similar to the popular team deathmatch modes, 2v2 Duo Showdown for pairs of dogfighters, and the Single Weapon Elimination mode challenge marksmen with the A03 Sniper Rifle. This update also brings multi-crew spawning to Arena Commander for the first time, granting participants the ability to spawn directly inside a friendly vessel, even directly to a gunner's chair, getting them straight into the action.

