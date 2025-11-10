Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: New York Videogame Critics Circle, NYVGCC, the pokemon company

Pokémon To Receive Andrew Yoon Award From New York Game Awards

The video game franchise Pokémon will be the recipient of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award for the 15th Annual New York Game Awards

In an interesting award announcement, the New York Game Awards announced this morning that Pokémon will receive the Andrew Yoon Legacy Award. Not the company or any specific game or series, the franchise as a whole will be honored with the award. The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) confirmed the news this morning, saying that representatives from The Pokémon Company will be on hand at this year's event to accept the award, set to take place on Saturday, January 18, 2026, at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan. We have more details from the announcement this morning for you below, as those who attend will be able to take part in special photo opportunities and more.

New York Game Awards – Andrew Yoon Legend Award: Pokémon

Pokémon is an iconic staple of global popular culture, breaking through to video game and mainstream audiences in the mid-to-late 90s with a unique combination of collectibility, strong and approachable RPG gameplay and unparalleled character design. With $12 billion in global retail sales in 2024, including over 489 million game copies sold since 1996, Pokémon is considered one of the world's highest-grossing media franchises. Its legend only grows stronger as new generations are drawn to new video games, animated series, movies, The Pokémon Trading Card game, mobile apps and more from the The Pokémon Company.

"How do you articulate the impact of a cultural phenomenon like Pokémon? 'Legend' is the only word that comes to mind," said Harold Goldberg, president and founder, NYVGCC. "For 30 years, the franchise has grown to become the most recognizable game series in the world and is beloved for its unique monster designs that have compelled players young and old to catch 'em all. It is a tremendous honor to present the company with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at our 15th celebration of the New York Game Awards."

"The Pokémon Company is without peer, responsible for creating a massive juggernaut of a franchise that has become a landmark title in gaming's storied history," said Reggie Fils-Aimé, former president of Nintendo of America and board member, NYVGCC. "I saw firsthand the love and care that went into each Pokémon game I was part of, and how much each new game resonated deeply with the fans. Now, to be there for Pokémon, when it's being recognized as this year's winner of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, it's a full circle moment that I am ecstatic to be a part of!"

