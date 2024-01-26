Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Star Racer Confirmed For March Early Access Release

Whatnot Games have confirmed they will be bringing their futuristic sci-fi racing game Star Racer to Steam's Early Access in March.

Article Summary Star Racer hits Steam Early Access in March, demo in February.

Legendary composer Grant Kirkhope provides electrifying tracks.

Features intense races with a dynamic track editor and hazards.

Up to 4-player local multiplayer and a range of unique cars.

Indie game developer and publisher Whatnot Games confirmed an Early Access release date for Star Racer, as well as an appearance for Steam Next Fest. The game will be getting a free demo for the event from February 5-12, showing off some of the game as you experience a throwback racing title that will take you back to the days of F-Zero. Then, players will get a chance to try the current build of the game when it drops on March 8. For now, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Star Racer

Star Racer wholeheartedly invokes the sensation found in retro classics through its visuals and music. Soar through intergalactic speedways in an awe-striking HD-2D aesthetic. Legendary composer Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie, GoldenEye 007) lends his shredding licks and celestial rhythms on a number of featured tracks. Kirkhope's signature style enhances the retro vibes with an electrifying fusion of melodies. Whatnot Games set out to not only capture the comfort of retro gaming but also elevate the experience through modern hardware.

Heart-Pounding Races: Engage in intense battles across the intergalactic racetrack. Use cunning strategies as you drift, boost, fire, and soar your place to the front of the pack!

Engage in intense battles across the intergalactic racetrack. Use cunning strategies as you drift, boost, fire, and soar your place to the front of the pack! Concrete & Clouds: Dust the competition through the pavement and the skies! Bring high-octane races to new heights with gravity-defying glides and aerial combat. Blaze across the pavement, soar through the stars, and leave your rivals in the stardust.

Dust the competition through the pavement and the skies! Bring high-octane races to new heights with gravity-defying glides and aerial combat. Blaze across the pavement, soar through the stars, and leave your rivals in the stardust. Track Editor: Unleash your creativity with our dynamic track editor. Craft your own challenging circuits, share them with friends, and conquer the most daring designs. The race is in your hands!

Unleash your creativity with our dynamic track editor. Craft your own challenging circuits, share them with friends, and conquer the most daring designs. The race is in your hands! Perilous Hazards: Watch out for treacherous hazards! Navigate through sizzling lava pits and slippery ice patches that add an extra layer of challenge to every race. Only the most skilled racers will conquer the cosmic obstacles!

Watch out for treacherous hazards! Navigate through sizzling lava pits and slippery ice patches that add an extra layer of challenge to every race. Only the most skilled racers will conquer the cosmic obstacles! Local Multiplayer: Grab up to three friends and dive into the multiplayer mayhem! Star Racer supports up to 4 players in local multiplayer, ensuring the party never stops. It's time to see who among your crew is the true cosmic speedster!

Grab up to three friends and dive into the multiplayer mayhem! Star Racer supports up to 4 players in local multiplayer, ensuring the party never stops. It's time to see who among your crew is the true cosmic speedster! Unique Cars: Choose from a lineup of distinct, rad vehicles. Each car comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, adding a strategic layer to the race. Find your perfect match and dominate the competition!

Choose from a lineup of distinct, rad vehicles. Each car comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, adding a strategic layer to the race. Find your perfect match and dominate the competition! Featured Tracks by Grant Kirkhope: Immerse yourself in the pulsating beats of Star Racer with featured tracks by the legendary Grant Kirkhope. The musical genius behind Banjo-Kazooie, GoldenEye 007, and Mario & Rabbids contributes his signature style to select tracks.

