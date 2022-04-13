Star Trek Adventures Announces New Discovery Campaign Guide

Modiphius Entertainment has announced that Star Trek Adventures will be getting a brand new campaign guide with Discovery content. The actual name for this will be Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide, and will throw you deep into the thick of the war between the Federation and the Klingons, complete with everything you need to set up your own custom campaigns during that era of the franchise. You can read more about the 228-page book below as it's currently available for pre-order for $60 to release this June.

The Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide presents an all-new time period for telling dramatic Star Trek Adventures stories based on the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery. Engage in desperate battles, investigate scientific wonders and strange alien constructs, participate in post-war recovery, and join the search for the mysterious Red Angel. The divided Klingon Empire unites under one banner. Total war breaks out between the Federation and Klingon Empire. Scientists and explorers are forced to become soldiers. Independent traders and civilians everywhere struggle to survive and thrive. How do you join the fight for the future? A detailed sandbox sourcebook focused on the intense events of 2256-2258, with additional information covering the years between Star Trek: Enterprise and the original series.

Five new playable alien species, including the Kelpiens and Saurians, and additional lifepath options for player characters.

A daring 3-part campaign set during the crucial final months of the Federation-Klingon War.

Gamemaster guidance on how to create your own stories, mission briefs, and plot hooks for this era.

A selection of NPCs relevant to this time period, including Federation, Klingon, and other characters.

Ten new Starfleet spaceframes, eleven new Klingon spaceframes, and an assortment of NPC starships.

Historical excerpts, personal logs, and intercepted communications, providing fresh perspectives on this era of play.

Adaptable for use with crews of brave Starfleet officers, fearless Klingon warriors, or independent characters of any kind.