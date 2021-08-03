Star Trek Online: House United Arrives On Xbox & PlayStation

Perfect World Entertainment has released the latest expansion of Star Trek Online: House United onto both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. All of the fun players have been having on PC is now ready for console players to dive into as this is the last chapter of their epic Klingon story arc. We have the details of what's all in it below.

After travelling to the sacred planet of Boreth and descending into the pits of Gre'thor, J'Ula, matriarch of House Mo'Kai, has resurrected the famed Klingon Warrior, L'Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo, who originated the role on Star Trek: Discovery). L'Rell will be a guiding light for J'Ula on what it truly means to be Klingon, as players will have to prove themselves and build an army, before heading to Qo'noS for the final epic battle. Captains will also encounter emblematic characters such as Aakar (portrayed by Robert O'Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), General Martok (played by J.G Hertzler from Deep Space: Nine), and Adet'Pa (voiced by Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery). Two Brand New Episodes: In "Warriors of the Empire," Captains will fight alongside J'Ula with L'Rell on their side as they gather support for their cause, before taking forces to Qo'noSto put an end to the raging Klingon Civil War in "A Day Long Remembered."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek Online: House United Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/yIZ8O_d1Oi8)