Star Trek Online Releases Timeless Legacy Starship Bundle

Star Trek Online has a new bundle out with various ships that span some iconic entries, as the Timeless Legacy Starship Bundle is out now

Article Summary Star Trek Online unveils the Timeless Legacy Starship Bundle with iconic ships from multiple eras.

The bundle is available now on PC, with a console release set for August 27, 2025.

Includes new and classic starships like the USS Okinawa, USS Proxima, and Ranger Temporal Battle Cruiser.

Bundle exclusives feature themed costumes and items inspired by classic Star Trek movies.

Arc Games and DECA Games have revealed a brand new bundle being added to Star Trek Online, as you can snag several starships in the Timeless Legacy Starship Bundle. This bundle has several designs that will give you throwback vibes in different ways, as they transcend TV shows, movies, and even other video games. This bundle is available now for PC and will arrive on consoles on August 27, as we have more details about everything included in this set below.

Star Trek Online – Timeless Legacy Starship Bundle

In celebration of the "Timeless Legacy" bundle, the official launch trailer features an exclusive poem reading from Jason Charles Miller, the veteran composer and voice actor known and celebrated in the Star Trek Online universe. Most notably, he's known in the universe for composing the Star Trek MMORPG's first original theme song, "Steel and Flame," an epic Klingon anthem.

USS Okinawa – Also available to purchase separately The base version is modeled from the classic Star Trek game, Star Trek: Starfleet Command. New variants include the TOS era variant (featured in an IDW Star Trek Comic), TMP era variant and the STO era variant.

– Also available to purchase separately USS Proxima – Also available to purchase separately The base version is modeled from the Star Trek game, Star Trek: Legacy. New variants include the TOS era variant, TMP era variant & STO era variant.

– Also available to purchase separately Ranger Temporal Battle Cruiser – Also available to purchase separately Originally from Star Trek Online's 2016 expansion "Agents of Yesterday". New variants include the TMP era variant and STO era variant, as well as a remaster of the TOS era variant.

– Also available to purchase separately Bundle Exclusives The Star Trek: The Motion Picture EV Suit item and costume The Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan Cadet Uniform costume Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan Ceti Alpha V Eel Universal Kit Module



