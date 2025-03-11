Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, DECA Games, Star Trek Online: Unveiled

Star Trek Online: Unveiled Arrives On Consoles With Classic Ships

Star Trek Online: Unveiled, the latest chapter for MMORPG, has come to consoles, along with a special bundle featuring classic ships

Arc Games and DECA Games have released Star Trek Online: Unveiled for consoles, bringing the latest chapter to Xbox and PlayStation with an added bonus. The team has also released a 15th Anniversary Classic Film Bundle to go with it, featuring five ships that a lot of hardcore Trek fans will recognize. The most famous among them is one you've hardly seen but know by name, as the USS Kobayashi Maru is part of the pack, as all of these ships can be bought together or separately. We have more details on the bundle below

Star Trek Online – 15th Anniversary Classic Film Bundle

Pioneer II Pilot Heavy Frigate [T6]

"T6" version of an STO-original starship design introduced in the game's Star Trek: The Original Series themed Agents of Yesterday expansion. Also includes a bonus Star Trek Online era-inspired "Plymouth" variant.

Ark Royal Intel Carrier [T6]

Originally appearing in the classic Star Trek video game Starfleet Command II (2000), the Ark Royal is a massive Starfleet carrier that can launch fighters and shuttlecraft. Includes the bonus "Kitty Hawk" visual variant, reimagining the ship in a style inspired by starships from Star Trek: Picard. Includes a brand-new hangar pet item, the Type 4 shuttlecraft originally seen in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

Kerala Temporal Battlecruiser [T6]

A "TMP style" reinterpretation of the popular "Shepard" class starship from Star Trek: Discovery. Includes access to both the Shepard and Gagarin visual variants.

Shangri-La Command Warship [T6] – Also available to purchase separately

Designed by the legendary Starship artist Bill Krause, the Shangri-La was canonized in Star Trek: Picard. Now this powerful starship comes to STO. Includes access to several other visual variants, including the Constitution II.

Theseus Miracle Worker Destroyer [T6]

A powerful starship previously exclusive to the infinity Lockbox, purchasing this bundle unlocks the Theseus Miracle Worker Destroyer for your whole account. Also included is a brand new, bundle-exclusive variant inspired by its original appearance in the Star Trek: Year 5 comic from IDW. The Theseus Prototype reimagines this ship for the TMP era.

Exeter Cruiser Refit

Available as a per character purchase in the Dilithium Store, this Tier 2 ship is included in the bundle as an account unlock. This provides access to the Exeter visual variant, a 25th-century take on the venerable Constitution class starship.

Phaser Pistol

A bundle-exclusive Kirk's Phaser pistol from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. Features a unique secondary firing mode, inspired directly by its on-screen appearance.

Armored Security Guard Uniform

A bundle-exclusive uniform was introduced in Star Trek: The Motion Picture and used in subsequent Star Trek films.

Star Trek Online: Unveiled

In Star Trek Online: Unveiled, a new and far more sinister Borg incursion is taking place in the Ram Izad system. While responding to a request for help from Hugh, renowned Cooperative Borg Faction Leader and Executive Director of the Reclamation Project, players will discover the damaged and seemingly abandoned ship of Aetherian leader, Thaseen-Fei, in the Delta Quadrant. Mounting a search-and-rescue mission, the Players must reunite with familiar faces in order to uncover the truth about what went wrong aboard the Harmony! This new adventure features beloved Star Trek franchise star Jonathan Del Arco, who returns to the Trek universe as Hugh, the renowned Cooperative Borg Faction Leader. Jonathan Del Arco is known for playing Hugh in the fifth and sixth seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, alongside reprising the role in the first season of Star Trek: Picard.

New Episode – Axiom: Mount a search-and-rescue and uncover the truth of what went wrong aboard the Aetherian ship, the Harmony, and find your contact, Hugh, leader of the Cooperative Borg Faction!

Mount a search-and-rescue and uncover the truth of what went wrong aboard the Aetherian ship, the Harmony, and find your contact, Hugh, leader of the Cooperative Borg Faction! Season 33 Event – 15th Anniversary: During this new event, players can celebrate 15 years of Star Trek Online by playing selected content to earn a variety of rewards, including a Garret Command Alliance Dreadnought Cruiser [T6].

During this new event, players can celebrate 15 years of Star Trek Online by playing selected content to earn a variety of rewards, including a Garret Command Alliance Dreadnought Cruiser [T6]. New Lock Box: "Discovery: Partners In Crime"

Partners In Crime" Includes a brand-new Grand Prize starship: Breen Keth Sarr Intel Courier [T6].

Breen Keth Sarr Intel Courier [T6]. Contains an entirely new selection of rewards inspired by Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery.

Accompanied by new items for purchase at the Lobi Crystal Store.

