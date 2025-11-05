Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Lucasfilm Games, Video Games | Tagged: Capital Games, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Announces 10th Anniversary Event

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a brand-new event that adds a ton of new content to the main game

Article Summary Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes launches a 10th Anniversary event with major new gameplay content for all players

Introducing the Coliseum arena set on Batuu, featuring giant bosses like Pirate AT-ST and Jotaz to challenge squads

Fan-favorite Star Wars characters debut, including Luke in Stormtrooper armor and a Yoda & Chewbacca combo unit

Enjoy expanded accessibility updates, new seasonal content, and fresh challenges across the holotable battles

Electronic Arts and Capital Games, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, have released a brand-new event in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, as they celebrate the game's 10th Anniversary across both PC and mobile. This specific update brings about a new era for the collectible turn-based strategy RPG, as the game is getting significant additions that will stay in the game after the event has ended. Including a sprawling arena with massive bosses, several new fan-favorite characters, and adjustments to those already in the game, and an accessibility update for new and longtime players. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes – 10th Anniversary

In Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, players engage in epic battles across the galaxy, commanding squads made up of hundreds of unforgettable heroes such as Grandmaster Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chewbacca, and more, from the Star Wars galaxy. The anniversary content will bring exciting challenges for players engaging in holotable battles with the introduction of seasonal content and an expansive Coliseum area hosting formidable bosses and the triumphant return of several marquee characters.

To celebrate 10 years of adventures in the Galaxy, Capital Games is releasing an exclusive new experience: The Coliseum. Drawing inspiration from the long history of battle as entertainment found throughout film, television, and literature, the Coliseum offers a fresh yet familiar experience that feels authentic to Star Wars fans. Set on Batuu, the same planet featured in Galaxy's Edge, the Coliseum was designed with spectacle and entertainment at its core. In this arena, players will encounter enormous bosses: a Pirate AT-ST, a Jotaz, a Tomb Guardian, and a Dryax.

Long-anticipated versions of popular characters also drop with this update that players can unlock throughout the "Season of Anniversary" – from Luke in the iconic Stormtrooper armor to a combo unit featuring Yoda and Chewbacca to Duel's End Darth Vader, we're excited to see all of the releases coming this season.

