Posted in: Aspyr Media, Games, Lucasfilm Games, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Grand Collection

Star Wars: Grand Collection Arrives For Switch & PlayStation on May 4

Star Wars: Grand Collection will be released on May 4th for Star Wars Day, arriving on both PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Star Wars: Grand Collection launches on May 4, 2025, for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 consoles.

The collection brings together nine classic Star Wars games, spanning 25 years of gaming history.

All included titles feature their latest updates and DLC, offering the most complete versions available.

Highlights include Republic Commando, KOTOR, Jedi Outcast, Bounty Hunter, and more fan favorites.

Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have announced a new game collection, as the Star Wars: Grand Collection will be released next week. As part of the May The 4th celebrations for 2025, they have put nine games together for a singular collection, which you can get on either the Nintendo Switch or PS4/PS5, bringing you the full version of every game with all of their updates and DLC included. This is basically a dream package of gaming for those who have loved Star Wars titles for the past 25 years with some of the most recognizable and popular titles made. Yes, we know, it's not every Star Wars game ever made under the sun during that time frame, but there's so much here to check out and enjoy. We have more details for you below and the trailer above, as the collection will be released on May 4, 2025.

Star Wars: Grand Collection

Race to victory in the blistering podracing circuits of the Outer Rim, lead an elite squad of Clones, hunt the galaxy's most dangerous bounties as Jango Fett, master the ways of the Force as Kyle Katarn, and relive the epic battles of the Jedi Order. This is the ultimate way to relive the galaxy's greatest moments. Heroes, villains, chaos, co-op, and cheat codes. It's all here. This new bundle featuring nine Star Wars titles (six on PlayStation), including the recently released Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (2025) and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (2024). The Star Wars: Grand Collection includes:

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Episode I Racer

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!