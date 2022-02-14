Star Wars: Hunters Reveals Several New Additions

Zynga revealed more about their upcoming game Star Wars: Hunters today, including new characters and more being added. The big highlights from the reveal are the addition of two new characters in Skora and Sprocket, each one pulling from alien races within the universe and having their own spin to the mix. There's also two new Arena maps being added to the mix with Dusty Ridge and The Great Hunt, both of which will play home to two new modes in Control and Escort, as well as the team competition of Huttball which has been revamped and redesigned exclusively for Star Wars: Hunters. You can read more about it below as we're still waiting for a release date.

Entering The Arena are the new Hunters, Skora and Sprocket, each eager to prove their mettle as they square off against the toughest competition in the Galaxy. The addition of the latest combatants arrives alongside a number of other exciting updates to Star Wars: Hunters, detailed below. New Hunter, Skora: Delivering health to her allies and harm to her enemies with her ingenious Dart Gun, this legendary cartel doctor is exactly the kind of scum and villainy you want on your side in The Arena.

In this Escort map, Hunters will escort a massive harpoon through the unforgiving desert terrain of Tatooine to the forest moon of Endor in pursuit of the fabled Gorax. New Arena map, Dusty Ridge: Hunters will take to the sand dunes to dominate their rivals in Huttball, the galaxy's favorite sport.