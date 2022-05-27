Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Revealed During Star Wars Celebration

Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games finally unveiled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during Star Wars Celebration today. The much-anticipated sequel will continue the journey of Jedi Cal Kestis as he continues to run and survive as one of the few Jedi left in the galaxy after the fall of The Republic. We got the latest trailer below along with some brief info and a couple of quotes from the studios involved, as today was more about revealing the game to the public than talking about it. We expect to hear more about it sometime during the summer, however, since EA Play has been canceled for 2022, there's no telling when that will happen. So for the time being, enjoy the trailer!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire's constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

"Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel," said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn. "For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We're leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal's story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can't wait to share more about the game with the world later this year." "Millions of Star Wars fans have been captivated by the story of Cal Kestis, and we're thrilled to be working with the world-class developers at Respawn to continue this epic tale," said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. "We could not be more excited to reveal Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and this next chapter of Cal Kestis' journey with players around the world."