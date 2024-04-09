Posted in: Games, Lucasfilm Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws Confirmed For Launch On August 30

Unsoft and Lucasfilm Games confirmed the release date of Star Wars Outlaws, as the game will arrive on August 30 for PC and console.

Article Summary Star Wars Outlaws set to release on PC and consoles on August 30.

Pre-order available in Standard, Gold, or Ultimate Edition with unique bonuses.

Game features a blend of thievery, underworld dealings, and space dogfights.

Players to navigate iconic Star Wars locations piloting the Trailblazer ship.

After being leaked ahead of time on accident, Ubisoft confirmed the release date of Star Wars Outlaws today, as the game arrives on August 30. Along with Lucasfilm Games, the two parties revealed more about the upcoming title, as well as release notes for the several versions of this they're offering up. You can pre-order the game now in either Standard, Gold, or Ultimate Edition, each of which comes with its own set of content and bonuses, depending on what you want to pay for. Enjoy the latest trailer above and info below as we wait to see more of the game over the course of the Summer.

Star Wars Outlaws

During this era, the Empire's rule is distracted by the rebellion that won't quit, leading to a golden age for the underworld. As a skilled thief, Kay's antics catch the attention of Sliro, the leader of a new, foreboding criminal syndicate, Zerek Besh. After Sliro places a bounty on Kay's head, Kay and Nix are offered their one shot at freedom – pull off one of the greatest heists of all time. Kay and Nix will need to navigate the underworld across the galaxy, building their reputation with legendary criminal organizations, including the Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan, and Crimson Dawn, to earn the support they need to finish the job.

Kay and Nix will travel across the galaxy to gain the right resources and crew for the ultimate heist. In their journey, they'll travel across distinct locations, both iconic and new: Canto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and the windswept savannah of Toshara. Along the way, Kay will explore bustling cities and cantinas, race across sprawling outdoor landscapes on her speeder, and pilot her ship, the Trailblazer, through the wilds of space. When things go awry, the Trailblazer will also help them chase, evade, and attack to gain the upper hand in thrilling dogfights with the Empire and other foes.

