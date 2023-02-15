Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Debuts Enhanced Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition before it's released on PS5.

ILMxLAB has debuted a brand new trailer today for the PS5 version of Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition. The trailer basically shows off everything you'll expect to see in the PSVR2 experience, as they have taken the game that's already out and given it a few upgrades for the next-gen unit. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game will be released on February 22nd, 2023.

"As a Droid Repair Technician who crash lands on Batuu, take on missions in the Batuu wilds, face off against the Guavian Death Gang, infiltrate a First Order facility, and travel to other eras in the galaxy, in your own unforgettable Star Wars story. The adventure continues in the cantina by unlocking three of Seezelslak's legendary Tales. By completing his special missions, you'll travel to other eras and even planets in the galaxy: become a Jedi in the "Temple of Darkness"; train with your padawan in The Sacred Garden; or even take on a bounty as assassin droid IG-88 in "The Bounty of Boggs Triff." Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition lets you become the hero of your own thrilling adventure, allowing you to play your way with different difficulty levels, combat weapons, and within immersive tales that show how the actions of one person can change the galaxy."

"In the official trailer, fans learn of multiple, growing threats that lurk in the wilds of Batuu with villains like Guavian Death Gang cell leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson), tyrant Baron Attsmun (Mark Rolston), and First Order commanding officer Lt. Gauge (Daman Mills). With the help of new characters developed for the experience like Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan) and Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and fan-favorites including R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings), and Mubo (Matthew Wood), players will save Batuu as they embark on their own Star Wars adventure."