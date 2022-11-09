Star Wars: The Old Republic Receieves Showdown On Ruhnuk Update

Electronic Arts and BioWare have released a new update for Star Wars: The Old Republic as players can experience the Showdown On Ruhnuk. Technically being referred to as Update 7.2, you're getting an all-new planet to visit called Ruhnuk, which includes new story content and Daily Area for you to go to. There will be a series of new player interfaces and experience improvements for you to check out, which includes the all-new colorblind mode! Plus, a PvP revamp that comes with a new PvP map and changes to Gear Progression. We got the dev notes for you below as the update is now live.

Ruhnuk

Story Overview: Shae Vizla, Mandalore the Avenger, is in pursuit of the main base of operations of rogue Mandalorian Heta Kol which has led her to Ruhnuk, an inhospitable planet at the center of an electrical nebula.

A New Planet: Ruhnuk, a brand new planet to Star Wars that no one has ever seen before, is dry and arid but features many river valleys that cut through the desert-like landscape.

Ruhnuk's Daily Area: The new story arc will have players assisting Mandalore's forces in the aftermath of the main story mission where they'll learn more about what's important to the Mandalorians in Shae Vizla's command. Players will help track down one of Field Marshal Heta Kol's ruthless followers as he conducts secret experiments.

Player Interface & Experience Improvements

A variety of player interface and experience improvements will be made in 7.2 including the ability to select multiple items to deconstruct and delete, custom utility bars, mini-map to streamline pathfinding and the introduction of the new colorblind mode.

PvP Revamp & New PvP Map

PvP Revamp: PvP will now feature two queues, either 8v8 or 4v4 which will allow for more balanced matches and quicker matchmaking, offsetting the ability for win-trading and provide more agency to choose between Warzones and Arenas. Players will now also be able to join as 8 player groups.

PvP Progression: All players participating in PvP will be able to enjoy a new seasonal reward track, running in parallel to Galactic Seasons with three PvP seasons planned per year.

New 4v4 Map – Players will also be able to enjoy a new 4v4 Arena map set on Onderon called the Onderon Palatial Ruins.

Star Wars: The Old Republic Gear Progression Updates

Power Ceiling Increase – Increased allowing players to obtain stronger gear by playing. Noble, Elite, and Supreme Decurion Gear from Conquest and Flashpoints as well as Tionese, Columi, and Rakata Gear from Operations will all be upgradeable to item rating 336. Thyrsian gear, available from PvP, will be upgradeable to item rating 332.

Power Floor Increase – The Power Floor has also been increased to reduce the time required for new players to catch up and participate in endgame activities. This will change the 318 for PvP and 320 for PvE content Power Floor to 322 for PvP and 324 for PvE. Rewards from Legacy of the Sith story missions have also been increased to item rating 322.