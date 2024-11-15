Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broadsword Online, star wars, star wars: the old republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic Reveals Galactic Threads Update

Star Wars: The Old Republic has a new update coming shortly, as Galatic Threads brings new additions, Skeleton Crew content, and Life Day!

Broadsword Online and Electronic Arts revealed the next major update coming to Star Wars: The Old Republic, providing new content to carry the game into 2025. Update 7.6, which is also called Galactic Threads, adds the new Dynamic Encounters content to the world, as well as several new Story Missions for you to go on. You'll encounter a new lair boss, bug fixes and improvements, and content from the new Skeleton Crew series. Oh, and there's a Life Day tribute! We have more details below and the dev video above, as the update will roll out in early December (no official date was given by the team).

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Galactic Threads

New Story Missions: Galactic Threads begins immediately following the events from the Desperate Defiance storyline. Players and their Alliance race to find Darth Malgus and stop whatever plans he has set in motion. At the same time, players will also seek answers surrounding Darth Nul's holocron and the Hidden Chain's ambitions. Story Missions will be taking players to Hoth, Tatooine, and the dig site at Nul's temple of Elom.

Dynamic Encounters: Dynamic Encounters are new world content that players can experience to help bring life to the worlds they inhabit. As players explore planets, they will naturally come across Dynamic Encounters, or they can actively search them on their map. Dynamic Encounters can range from taking out Hidden Chain forces to herding escaped Banthas running amok in a spaceport. These Encounters will debut on Hoth and Tatooine with 7.6 and will have a variety of rewards for players to earn!

Propagator Core XR-53 Lair Boss: The Propagator Core XR-53 is the newest lair boss coming to the game and will be launching in both Story and Veteran difficulties. The Propagator Core XR-53 originated from one of the many broken pieces when the Emperor's Fortress crashed into Ilum. The XR-53 is a Rakatan droid replicator trying to fix itself by harvesting resources, but its core functions have gotten a bit disrupted….

Character and Planet Art Modernization: Modernization of the Star Wars: The Old Republic experience continues with art updates coming to Tython, Korriban, Hoth, and Ilum (with a large focus on the starter planets). Character models, specifically heads, will also see improved fidelity across the game! Players will see updates to their character via updated character textures, along with ocular specularity and with lighting, and shader improvements. Texture changes are starting in this update with Human, Chiss, Cyborg, Miralukan, Mirialan, Togruta, Rattataki, and Zabrak models. Check out the video here.

Skeleton Crew -Inspired Items: The Skeleton Crew-inspired items, such as the Mysterious Rogue armor (with two variants), Fearless Buccaneer weapons, and new customizations, will be coming to the Cartel Market. In addition, the Skeleton Crew-inspired Meirm Cicada Mount comes with companion AND mini pet functionality. Now, you can cruise the galaxy with your favorite companion and mini pet riding along with you. As a thank you to the community, the Meirm Cicada Mount will be free to players with an active subscription anytime between November 29 – January 4 and will be granted at 7.6 launch!

Life Day: Star Wars: The Old Republic's Life Day Winter Season Event will begin mid-December with two new rewards Tirsa G1-F7 Mount and Life Day Ornate Robes.

