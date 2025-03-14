Posted in: Card Games, Fantasy Flight Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Unlimited

Star Wars Unlimited Launches Jump to Lightspeed Expansion

The Star Wars: Unlimited card game launched its latest expansion, as Jump To Lightspeed brings Spotlight Decks and Carbonite Edition boosters

Article Summary Jump to Lightspeed introduces Spotlight Decks to Star Wars: Unlimited card game.

Carbonite Edition boosters bring new stories and space battles to the galaxy.

New mechanics include Piloting keyword & hyperspace features for dynamic play.

Han Solo and Boba Fett lead epic duels with unique decks in new Star Wars expansion.

Fantasy Flight Games has launched the next expansion, which is coming to Star Wars Unlimited, as Jump to Lightspeed is now available in shops. The new set brings with it cards that make reference to multiple stories through the galaxy, giving you more options for star fights and finding iconic characters in every pack that you purchase. As well as two new additions for you to collect with Spotlight Decks and Carbonite Edition boosters. We have more info on the new expansion below.

Star Wars: Unlimited – Jump to Lightspeed

The Jump to Lightspeed card game set will launch with two Spotlight decks, each with 50 unique cards, as well as five Special-rarity cards that are unique to that product, with one of the Special-rarity cards being a leader card. It provides exciting new opportunities to explore the unknown when paired with previously released Two-Player Starter, the Twilight of the Republic, Shadows of the Galaxy, and Spark of Rebellion card game sets. With this new collection's heavy focus on space, this set introduces a brand-new keyword to the fray: Piloting. Players will be able to explore several Star Wars eras and locales, focusing on the galaxy's most memorable space battles. As players go head-to-head, they're met with new gameplay experiences like a "hyperspace" mechanic and "showcase" variant.

This collection brings new characters and storylines to life with iconic characters. Rival leaders Han Solo and Boba Fett face off in gameplay, each with their own unique decks that bring the game to new strategic heights. Dish out extra damage to enemy forces with Boba Fett's deck or shoot from the hip with Han Solo's deck to rise to the top in these epic space battles, utilizing new mechanics to explore unseen corners of the galaxy with this set's endless possibilities.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!