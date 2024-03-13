Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last

Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last Arrives This July

Ravensburger announced Star Wars ​Villainous: Revenge at Last will go up for pre-order in late June, with an official release in July.

Expansion set to feature Darth Maul and Captain Phasma as primary villains.

Pre-orders begin June 24, with an exclusive Target sale starting July 21.

New gameplay includes unique decks and mechanics for a more immersive experience.

Ravensburger has revealed the latest addition to their Villainous line of board games, as Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last will be coming out this June. If the box art wasn't already a giveaway, the game will feature Darth Maul as one of the two primary villains in this expansion to the main title, with Captain Phasma being the second on the list. You will be able to play it as a stand-alone game or as part of the bigger Star Wars Villainous set. We have more info about the title below, along with a quote from the company, as it will be available for pre-order on June 24 and then go on sale ​​​exclusively ​​​at Target on July 21.

Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last

In the Star Wars ​Villainous: Revenge at Last game​, players will race to fulfill the dark destinies never achieved by either Darth Maul or Captain Phasma, two iconic villains from the ​Star Wars​ galaxy, each villain offers a "Villain Deck" of cards with a unique and immersive gameplay style inspired by that character's motivations and stories throughout ​Star Wars ​media. Players must channel their villain's "Ambition," strategic thinking, and luck to be the first to achieve their sinister objective. The Star Wars ​Villainous​ game also includes game mechanics unique to the ​Star Wars ​galaxy, such as a currency for Force wielders and rules for iconic ships and transports.

"The ​Star Wars​ galaxy is filled with rich, nuanced, dark, tragic, wonderful stories, especially when it comes to ​fan-favorite ​villains​ like​ ​​​​Darth Maul," said Lysa Penrose, Head of New Games Marketing at Ravensburger. "When it comes to celebrating the ​​​d​ark ​s​ide of the Force, we knew we had to tell the story of Darth Maul through Villainous' immersive gameplay. How does one capture that in a deck of cards? Fans should look forward to our team's custom art of iconic moments and an Objective more ruthless than ever before."

