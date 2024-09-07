Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Green Planet Games, Stardiver

Stardiver Scheduled For Steam Release Next Thursday

Stardiver has been confirmed for release next week, as players will be able to explore the underwater world of mystery and survival

Article Summary Stardiver launches on Steam next Thursday, offering underwater sci-fi action and exploration experiences.

Explore an underwater world filled with mysteries, dangerous species, and an abandoned base in Stardiver.

Pilot your ship, fight monsters and enemy vessels, and uncover ancient ruins and civilization in Stardiver.

Gather resources, craft new items, and restore your base to survive in the perilous depths of Stardiver's world.

Indie game developer and publisher Green Planet Games has confirmed their latest game, Stardiver, will be released next week. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is an underwater sci-fi action title in which you'll explore the deep blue sea as if it were space. Exploring an abandoned base to see what happened while also seeking survival against creatures and others in the deep. Enjoy the trailer and more info here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on September 12, 2024.

Stardiver

Stardiver is a sci-fi, single-player, action-adventure game where you pilot a ship and shoot at enemies. The game takes place entirely underwater. Descend into the depths of an underwater world filled with wonder, mysteries, and peril. Fight to survive among unknown, dangerous species. Discover the story behind the abandoned base. Explore an unknown world where you'll experience exciting fights as well as discover new species and places. Carefully manage your resources, craft new items in your base, and develop your own ship.

Pilot a Ship – Hop into your vessel an become a pilot, explorer, scientist, and judge responsible for the planet's fate.

Hop into your vessel an become a pilot, explorer, scientist, and judge responsible for the planet's fate. Fight Monsters – The underwater world is beautiful but also very dangerous. Beware of deadly monsters that are hidden in deep water.

The underwater world is beautiful but also very dangerous. Beware of deadly monsters that are hidden in deep water. Combat Enemy Ships – Fight in exciting, underwater battles as you experience spontaneous small skirmishes when searching for new resources.

Fight in exciting, underwater battles as you experience spontaneous small skirmishes when searching for new resources. Explore the Planet – Discover new species and fantastic places. Study ancient ruins and what's left after an old civilization. Admire the beauty and learn the history of this world.

Discover new species and fantastic places. Study ancient ruins and what's left after an old civilization. Admire the beauty and learn the history of this world. Gather Resources – Collect them yourself or place automatic mining equipment. You won't get stronger with materials and you're not the only one that wants them.

Collect them yourself or place automatic mining equipment. You won't get stronger with materials and you're not the only one that wants them. Craft Items – Create new weapons for your ship. Everything that will make your life easier here. Restore the old base. Find out who left it. And why…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!