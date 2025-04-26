Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Green Planet Games, Stardiver

Stardiver Will Arrive On Several Consoles This Year

After already being out on PC for several months, Stardiver has been confirmed for a console release, happening sometime in 2025

Article Summary Stardiver releases on consoles in 2025 after a successful PC launch in 2024 by Green Planet Games.

Explore an underwater sci-fi world, as you pilot, fight, and discover new species.

Engage in thrilling battles with underwater monsters and crafty enemy ships.

Gather resources, craft items, and uncover the secrets of an ancient civilization.

Indie game developer and publisher Green Planet Games revealed this week that they will be bringing Stardiver over to consoles this year. The game has been out on PC since September 2024, with perodical updates being released by the team to improve it since launch, including one final update released for the game this week. But console players will be getting their chance at the game soon, as it has been set for current and last gen versions of Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the trailer here while we wait for a launch date, taking place sometime in 2025.

Stardiver

Stardiver is a sci-fi, single-player, action-adventure game where you pilot a ship and shoot at enemies. The game takes place entirely underwater. Descend into the depths of an underwater world filled with wonder, mysteries, and peril. Fight to survive among unknown, dangerous species. Discover the story behind the abandoned base. Explore an unknown world where you'll experience exciting fights as well as discover new species and places. Carefully manage your resources, craft new items in your base, and develop your own ship.

Pilot a Ship – Hop into your vessel an become a pilot, explorer, scientist, and judge responsible for the planet's fate.

Hop into your vessel an become a pilot, explorer, scientist, and judge responsible for the planet's fate. Fight Monsters – The underwater world is beautiful but also very dangerous. Beware of deadly monsters that are hidden in deep water.

The underwater world is beautiful but also very dangerous. Beware of deadly monsters that are hidden in deep water. Combat Enemy Ships – Fight in exciting, underwater battles as you experience spontaneous small skirmishes when searching for new resources.

Fight in exciting, underwater battles as you experience spontaneous small skirmishes when searching for new resources. Explore the Planet – Discover new species and fantastic places. Study ancient ruins and what's left after an old civilization. Admire the beauty and learn the history of this world.

Discover new species and fantastic places. Study ancient ruins and what's left after an old civilization. Admire the beauty and learn the history of this world. Gather Resources – Collect them yourself or place automatic mining equipment. You won't get stronger with materials and you're not the only one that wants them.

Collect them yourself or place automatic mining equipment. You won't get stronger with materials and you're not the only one that wants them. Craft Items – Create new weapons for your ship. Everything that will make your life easier here. Restore the old base. Find out who left it. And why…

